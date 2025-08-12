‘Lushfoil Photography Sim’ Confirms VR Support Coming “Soon”

Lushfoil Photography Sim is a recent entry in the niche genre of photography simulators. Its beautiful and serene environments have always looked like they’d be incredible to explore in VR, along with the immersion of taking a photograph using your actual hands to wield a camera.

Lushfoil Photography Sim launched earlier this year on Steam to strong reviews despite its rather niche genre. Following previous teases, the developer revealed today during the VR Games Showcase that VR support is officially on the way, and it’s coming “soon” to the Steam version of the game (which we expect means by the end of 2025).

It’s rare to see highly detailed, wide-open spaces to simply explore in VR. We hope that Lushfoil’s VR mode will be able to maintain the impressive level of detail the game is already known for.