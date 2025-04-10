Maestro (2024), the VR rhythm game from indie studio Double Jack, today released a new DLC pack that includes tracks from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and HBO’s Game of Thrones, as well as some classical favorites.

Released on Quest, Pico and PC VR headsets last year, Maestro lets you step up to the podium and don the coattails of a true orchestra conductor, letting you play via hand-tracking or motion controllers to command the orchestra in a packed opera house.

Now available on Quest, Maestro’s latest ‘Doombound Pack’ includes five new tracks, a new environment, DLC themed costumes, gloves and a baton.

Check out The Doombound Pack tracklist below:

Ramin Djawadi – Main Theme (Game of Thrones)

Howard Shore – The Bridge of Khazad-dûm (The Lord of the Rings)

Jacques Offenbach – Orpheus in the Underworld

Franz Liszt – Totentanz (up to minute 4)

Dmitri Shostakovich – Symphony No. 10, 2nd Movement

The Doombound DLC also “reinvents Maestro as a theatrical dark fantasy musical experience,” Double Jack says, transforming orchestral conducting into an epic and mystical ritual, far from the traditional classical setting. Colossal temples and barbaric

sacrifices await, we’re told.

You’ll find The Doombound Pack over on the Horizon Store for Quest, priced at $9. Thankfully, if you haven’t played Maestro yet, you can still download the free demo across all supported platforms.