Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down with CNET for an interview where he speaks about the company’s progress on its next generation of VR devices, namely what it might include in the ‘Oculus Quest Pro’ standalone headset.

Zuckerberg previously spoke about how Facebook is preparing a Quest 3 and 4, saying in March that teams are devoted to building those headsets and exploring things like improved optics, better compute performance, and creating smaller and lighter devices.

Now Zuckerberg confirms that not only is Facebook working on a Quest Pro, but that it could include sensors for both face and eye tracking. That’s a first for any Oculus device, although HTC has beaten them to the punch with its Vive Pro Eye and its more recent face tracker add-on.

The Facebook chief maintains both face and eye tracking will be fundamental pieces to reaching two important goals: a “sense of presence” and “social connection” through its VR devices, he says. There’s a few more reasons why eye tracking is a game changer for VR, although those are certain two of the biggest ones.

Zuckerberg spoke very generally about the headset, saying that, as the name would suggest, Quest Pro is planned to be a higher-end standalone. What isn’t clear is how much it will cost, and who the target market will be. He says it will necessarily be “a little more expensive” than the Quest 2’s $300 baseline price, however the hardware will be priced with some level of mass appeal still in mind.

“We’re not approaching this from the perspective of, how do we charge people as much money as possible and make profit on the devices?” he told CNET. “We want to get as many people as possible to be able to experience virtual reality and be able to jump into the metaverse and then be able to have these social experiences within that. Then that’s really where where our bread and butter as a company is in terms of building those experiences.”

Quest [left] and Quest 2 [right] | Photo by Road to VR
Zuckerberg maintains some distance from directly promising any specific feature for Quest Pro—like face & eye tracking, or fitness sensor integration—however he mentions that increasing the amount of sensors will necessarily require more compute power.

“We’ve talked a bit about things like eye tracking and face tracking, and you’re talking now about things like different health sensors, whether that’s heart rate monitoring or the different other kinds of fitness sensors that you might have on a fitness watch. The basic thing that these all have in common is that each of them takes additional compute power to power the thing. And the whole device needs to be tuned for that. So if you want to basically have a device over time that is just capable of all these things and is running an increasing number of sensors, you need to kind of get to higher- and higher-end devices. And then the question for us is going to be, well, how do we innovate on what that’s going to look like and be able to deliver something that’s a high-end product?”

Just last month Facebook gave tens of thousands of employees Quest 2 for to keep fit from home. This may very well be another ‘dogfooding’ strategy from Facebook, whereby a company conducts broad internal beta testing before launching a device or service. Zuckerberg maintains that over the next five years, the company will be focusing on both the sensor-packed high-end as well as “devices that can be broadly available to everyone.”

  • mepy

    Strategically placed PR message to appease the stock market without any clear promises on specific tech, time frame or price points, and with caveats on technological issues, just to try to deflate any tech disadvantage in the competition with HTC Vive. Tomorrow we will know just how much of a technological disadvantages.

    • Blaexe

      Also do you really want eye and face tracking on a Facebook owned device that can gather detailed information about your emotional responses about everything you do and see in VR?

      People repeating this nonstop is getting old. It doesn’t matter. If we want that great, high fidelity future – we will need eye tracking. It doesn’t matter which company you’re looking at.

      • JB1968

        It surely DOES matter which company! And sadly Facebook belong to the worst options here in terms of at least basic ethics and privacy.

        • Blaexe

          No, it doesn’t. If you don’t want a facebook headset – don’t get a facebook headset, now or in the future. That’s up to the individual and it wil be up to the individual.

          Every single VR headset will have eye tracking at some point. What exactly should facebook do in your opinion?

          • mepy

            They shouldn’t collect data on peoples emotions, if they won’t do that they should by default have the option off, there should be a warning flashed if it’s on. Companies should be banned by law from collecting data on peoples emotions through facial and eye tracking. This is uncharted territory in surveillance, it’s worse than having cameras and microphones in peoples homes. The manipulation possibilities would effectively abolish any remanence of free will.

          • CURTROCK

            WOW. Are you this scared of all tech? I assume you don’t use a cell phone, or email either, right?

          • mepy

            No company is collecting the contents of my emails, my phone calls or my texts. I do use private browsers and search engines such as Brave, on both my phone and my PC.

            I see no reason to allow somebody to collect so many data-points on me that I can easily be manipulated into purchasing, selling, thinking or voting whatever they decide – and quite possibly not even be aware of it.

            It’s sure way to getting constantly ripped off, getting into perpetual debt and wage slavery and having politicians elected that won’t support anything that is important to anybody else than the ones that can afford to buy the thinking, emotions and opinions of people.

          • JB1968

            Please don’t generalize here. You don’t have to be overly paranoid but also don’t have to trust the most discredited companies (where FB is a huge player) in the privacy field.

          • Blaexe

            According to Boz that will be exactly how it will work. Off by default and optionally opt-in. So what exactly is the problem?

            Maybe the real problem here is that Facebook can say whatever they want and you won’t believe it anyway?

          • JB1968

            Are you joking? I’m not against eye tracking but I’ll never trust company such as FB which will offer that (no matter what cool price or hw).

            And what exactly should FB do? IMHO they should stop crippling and abusing VR as a medium in the name of their sick company policies and visions of controlling people and making money out of them. That simple.

            I totally understand everyone is happy with cool and in VR headset for cheap money but in this case the real price they pay is deeply hidden and when people realize it may be too late.

    • Bob

      Every time an article like this pops up on this website or UploadVR, it’s always the same type of comments made by the same type of people. It’s beginning to sound like a broken record at this point. Let the people decide for themselves and if they’re smart enough they will know not to purchase the device.

      • mepy

        Sometimes I question if these naive comments are already the product of Facebook algorithms or if some people really are this willing to give away their freedom of thought – for free.

      • JB1968

        Yeah, maybe you should study a bit of history where a big mass of people was manipulated and how it ended. But I totally get people have short memory and history is repeating no matter what bunch of bunch of broken records play so all good…

  • MeowMix

    Eye tracking better include Dynamic Foveated Rendering to enable higher scaled graphics for Quest titles. Without it, then the included eye tracking is nothing more than an overpriced gimmick used for social VR stuff.

    • On the surface it sounds like a stupid gimmick, I agree 1000%.
      But not only does it help to make for better AIO graphics, I’ve read how
      they can infer SO much about your personality just from eyetracking alone!

    • Bob

      I think the first use-cases for this technology on this higher-end Oculus device will be squarely aimed at elevating social experiences. You probably won’t get dynamic foveated rendering for this one.

    • Pablo C

      I guess that´s the great thing of having a one-company-owned closed system (not that I like it): All future games that want to greatly improve graphics will have it. It´ll be far ahead PC foveated rendering practical aplication.

  • Rogue Transfer

    Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview, also said that with additional high-speed sensors(like eye-tracking), they have the problem of processing heat generated; and he stressed multiple times that they don’t want to “burn your face off”, by adding them.

    So, it doesn’t look likely combined with his statements above. As Andrew Bosworth(I believe) confirmed recently, the Quest Pro doesn’t exist yet, it’s just something they are thinking about. It seems they don’t even know what might get put in it or not! So, a bit premature discussing something just theoretical at this point.

  • Nothing to see here

    Eye tracking is great for foviated rendering so that stuff you are looking at is sharper which means a much better experience without needing a massive GPU to render everything at full detail. However this is not what has Zuckerberg excited. He wants you to be all social so he wants your avatar to match your facial expression and eye movements. I can only speak for myself here but this is not what I consider a professional feature. I get the distinct impression that Zuckerberg wants to tell us what we should want out of VR when he should be listening to what we actually want: Better graphics, frame rate, field of view and support for custom lenses.

  • mepy

    Just going to copy paste what I replied to your previous identical comment on this:

    “The price actually isn’t so incredible. The Oculus Quest 2 sells for $800 to businesses and they also have to pay $180 annually. So almost $1200 for two years.

    And it’s not $1700 for the Vive Focus 3, as that’s with European sales tax included (which are deductible by businesses in the European countries), so the price is closer to $1400 both in the US and for European businesses, that’s not miles off the Quest 2 at the cost of $1200 over two years.

    Also the Vive Focus 3 will have better specifications than the Quest 2 and Vive has more business oriented software because Vive actually invests in developing business oriented software, something Facebook doesn’t because there is no profit in not being able to collect the data of businesses, and not colleting and selling data that’s outside Facebooks core corporate profile.”

  • JakeDunnegan

    From any other company, I’d say eye/face tracking a “cool” or even “awesome” addition.

    From Facebook, it just sounds creepy. One more way they are attempting to own my soul.

    Hard pass.

  • Just give us better tracking in the next one.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Why do you keep putting your posts in complete bold? Yeah I know you want to stand out, but it’s not good ethics. From now on try to refrain from using bold on your whole post, people will read it anyway. Everything in bold is almost like everything in capital.