Just days after the launch of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Respawn has pushed an update to the game to address some common gripes. Two more patches are said to already be in the works.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond hasn’t fared too well out of the gate, judging by critic and user reviews, but developer Respawn entertainment has quickly moved to release a patch (v1.19) fixing some surface-level issues.

Among the biggest changes is the addition of smooth-turning to the game, which can now be enabled in the VR Comfort section of the menu. Initially the game only supported snap-turning which is typically the default to ensure comfort, but some players prefer to turn smoothly. The new smooth-turn option also has adjustable rotation speed.

The pace-breaking “Victory!” screens, which would frequently interrupt action sequences, has been removed entirely, except at the very end of each mission.

The ‘Gallery’ section of the game (featuring the impressively produced WWII mini-documentaries) is now fully unlocked by default rather than being unlocked based on campaign completion.

The patch includes a handful of other tweaks, check out the full release notes here: