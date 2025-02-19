Meta announced its annual Connect developer conference is returning this year on September 17th-18th. While it’s probably still too early to speculate, there are a few things we’re hoping to hear about.

Meta typically fills out its speaker schedule closer to Connect, which may give us a better idea of what to expect come September. There’s also the long trail of leaks that inevitably crop up ahead of the event. So far, the company hasn’t provided any clues beyond the usual boilerplate:

“As in years past, we’ll share the latest and greatest in Meta Horizon updates, peel back the curtain on tomorrow’s tech, and give XR devs the tools they need to help build for the next computing platform today,” Meta says in the blogpost announce.

Still, Connect is typically the company’s premier event for its biggest announcements, and we’re already looking forward to a few.

Quest 3S | Photo by Road to VR

At last year’s Connect, Meta revealed the October launch date of Quest 3S, the company’s latest mixed reality headset starting at $300. While we’re not expecting another Quest headset to launch this year, one thing we didn’t hear about at Connect 2024 was just when the rash of third-party headsets running Horizon OS will release, slated to arrive from Asus and Lenovo, in addition to an Xbox-flavored version of Quest.

SEE ALSO
Every PSVR 2 Game Confirmed for PS5 Pro Launch Day Enhancements

Granted, it’s a seven-month wait until Connect 2025 kicks off, so it’s possible we could hear about those headsets sooner rather than later. Still, it’s a good bet Meta will put Horizon OS in the spotlight as it seeks to compete with Google’s forthcoming Android XR.

To boot, in January serial leaker ‘Luna‘ reported Asus may be the first out of the gate with a Horizon OS headset, which is reported to include eye-tracking, face-tracking, and displays which could either be quantum dot LCD with local dimming or micro-OLED, Luna reports.

Meta’s Orion AR Glasses Prototype | Image courtesy Meta

At Connect 2024, Meta also unveiled Orion, an internal AR glasses prototype that packs a laundry list of features, which notably may not make their way to a consumer pair of Meta AR glasses for some time—coming at least before 2030, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth says. As the race to release an all-day pair of AR glasses heats up, we’re of course hoping to hear more at Connect 2025.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are also another area of growing interest. Last year the company brought AI tools for reminders and the ability to scan QR codes and phone numbers using voice commands. The gen 2 version of Ray-Ban Meta released in October 2023, so it stands to reason the companies are looking to launch a new generation to capitalize on the thus far successful segment.

SEE ALSO
Samsung Shows First Glimpse of Near-final Android XR Headset, But No Controllers Yet

Notably, a recent Bloomberg report maintained we may see an expansion this year. Essilor Luxottica is reportedly working with Meta to create a sportier model in addition to a high-end model with a built-in display.

And although you might expect Connect to be all about AI this year, the company seems to be offloading this to a separate developer conference, called LlamaCon, kicking off on April 29th, which will be dedicated to its family of generative AI models.

That said, it’s a long leadup to Connect 2025. Meta typically confirms the actual dates in the summer, making this the earliest the company has ever announced the dev conference. Maybe there’s something bigger on the horizon? Whatever the case, we’ll be keeping our eyes on the Meta developer blog and the Meta Connect website to glean what’s next.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • VRDeveloper

    My honest opinion: Meta is lost. They don’t know what they want to do with Meta quest.

    I mean, if they want to develop something to replace smartphones, then just throw the Meta Quest project away. But staying in this constant middle ground frustrates me a lot as a developer.

    Because they keep wavering, their marketing fails to communicate that the device is a video game—let alone that it has games capable of appealing to the real gamer audience, which is precisely the demographic that buys AAA games.

    Another clear example of this issue is their obsession with the garbage that is Horizon Worlds. This is a disservice to the Meta Quest's image. If they truly want the platform to be taken seriously, they need to add more social features—like Steam does—where users have customizable pages displaying their achievements, game collections, etc..

    They need marketing inspired by Ready Player One, showcasing that the platform has serious games like Into the radius, TWD, Metro, Alien etc.. Right now, it's being seen as just an overpriced gadget for middle-aged women to do CrossFit on rainy days and kids play gorila tag garbage. When I talk to gamers, that’s their perception—that it’s just an expensive garbage gadget with tech demos and CrossFit experiences for middle age women.

    I’ve met Meta quest players recently who didn’t even know Metro was available for Meta Quest, and I am not joking.. I’m in disbelief. I’ve never seen such terrible marketing for a video game. If you want to communicate that this console is not fun, you are doing an exquisite job.

    • VRDeveloper

      I forgot to mention that the platform does not have collectibles or item market like steam, something that could generate gross revenue and engage real gamers, the public that really engages in playing serious video games and investing in it. Please, give those features to us!!!

    • Dragon Marble

      It's true many Quest users are not gamers. But when you say gamers are not interested in Quest because of its limitations, you have to remember more than 98% of PC gamers are not interested in buying a $300 peripheral to try HLA and other PCVR contents.

      If we can't get traditional gamers on board, it's not because of lack of trying on Meta's side. Yes, some may not have heard of Metro, but Meta is shoving Batman in front of everyone's face. How much more push do you want. Traditional gamers may just be uninterested in VR period.