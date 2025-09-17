Meta Connect 2025 is nearly here, with company CEO Mark Zuckerberg only a few hours away from telling us what’s next for the most influential company currently working in XR.

The keynote is starting unusually late this year, coming today at 5PM PT / 8PM ET (local time here), where Zuckerberg will take the stage to share Meta’s latest developments in mixed reality, AI, the metaverse and wearables.

Note: that last one may be a big focus this year, as the company seemingly leaked its lineup of next-gen smart glasses built with Essilor Luxottica yesterday, including a model that includes a single monocular display.

We’re currently at Meta Connect, so we’ll be reporting on all of latest in XR news to come from the event. You can follow along live via YouTube at 5PM PT to catch the big keynote:

Still, there’s no telling what else the company has in store, with many questions still lingering from last Connect, which was only a few months after Meta announced it was not only open its Horizon OS to third parties for the first time, but also allowing a fleet of Quest-like headsets from Asus and Lenovo to come to market.

Like most years, we’re expecting to hear more about Quest games, experiences, and the company’s social VR platform, Horizon Worlds. Whatever the case, we’re always ready for a Connect curveball, so check back for our continued coverage of breaking news, previews, and more.