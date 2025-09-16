It seems Meta has a new generation of smart glasses to show off at Connect this week, and it appears we’ve just got an eye-full of the long-rumored version with a built-in display, previously codenamed ‘Hypernova’.

As first reported by UploadVR, Meta seems to have leaked the next slate of smart glasses built in collaboration with Essilor Luxottica.

The video below, which was reposted by XR analyst Brad Lynch, was unlisted on Meta’s YouTube channel before being deleted.

New Meta smartglasses with display leaked via an unlisted video on their own YouTube channel Along with their EMG wristband, and other smartglass models they plan to show off this week at Meta Connect pic.twitter.com/8tTlmaeQ0a — SadlyItsDadley (@SadlyItsBradley) September 15, 2025

The video shows off four main models: the recently released Oakley Meta HSTN, the rumored Oakley Meta Sphaera model, what appears to be the next gen version of Ray-Ban Meta, and the rumored variant with display, which also comes with an electromyography (EMG) based wristband for input.

Meta also showed off a few use cases for the new display-clad smart glasses: typing on the back of a laptop to send a message, following turn-by-turn directions, identifying an object using AI, and real-time text translation.

Notably, prior to its unintentional unveiling, it was thought the display model would not be built in collaboration with Essilor Luxottica, and instead be marketed under the Meta name, owing to its ‘Celeste’ branding seen in previous leaks. It appears however the company is coopting a slightly larger Ray-Ban Wayfarer design and appending the name ‘Display’.

What’s more, the new smart glasses with heads-up display are also shown with the previously reported EMG wristband, which is meant to control the device’s UI. Meta has previously shown the wristband input device working with its prototype Orion AR glasses, which picks up movement in the wrist without needing line of sight to camera sensors, like Meta Quest 3 does.

There’s no confirmed pricing info yet, however a previous report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman maintains the display model and EMG wristband controller could cost “about $800.”

Meta Connect kicks off September 17th – 18th, where we expect to learn more about release dates and pricing for all of the company’s newest smart glasses.

Update (11:30 AM ET): A previous version of this article listed Brad Lynch as the source of the information, however UploadVR initially broke the story. We’ve edited the body of the article to reflect this distinction.

We will be at Meta Connect this week, so make sure to check back soon for all of the latest in Meta’s XR hardware and software.