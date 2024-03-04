Meta announced it’s finally closing the door on Oculus accounts by the end of the month, which means all users with old Oculus IDs will either need to migrate to a Meta account or lose access to purchased content, achievements, friends list, and more.

Meta initially notified users back in October 2022 that Oculus accounts would be automatically logged out after January 1st, 2023, forcing users who wanted to continue using their Quest and Rift headsets to migrate accounts.

Inactive users who haven’t logged in since then are now at the final ultimatum: migrate by March 29th, 2024, or completely lose all apps, in-app purchases, store credits, achievements, friends list, and any content created under the Oculus account. Meta says it’s not making these accounts re-activatable, so switch now or forever hold you peace.

To do this, you need to log in with your email associated with the Oculus ID where you will be given the last chance to migrate. If you need to do this, but for some reason didn’t get the email, simply click here to login to start the process.

This closes a chapter to one of the platform’s biggest controversies. Even after being acquired by Facebook in 2014, early adopters were offered the ability to make Oculus accounts tied to email addresses, which notably didn’t attach any sort of user-identifying data.

In August 2020, the company said it was forcing all users to migrate their Oculus accounts to a valid, user-connected Facebook account in good standing, which ruffled more than a few feathers, since bans and suspensions on Facebook meant users would lose access to VR content on Quest/Rift. The company pulled back from the hardliner stance in late 2021 with the announcement of Meta accounts, which notably didn’t require a connection to Facebook.

With Oculus accounts gone, the company has few ties left to its legacy as a VR startup; its co-founders Palmer Luckey, Brendan Iribe, Michael Antonov and Nate Mitchell have all since left Meta/Facebook, along with Oculus CTO John Carmack, who departed the company in late 2022.

Still present however is Reality Labs Chief Scientist Michael Abrash, who said famously at Oculus Connect 2 in 2015 that “you’ll remember with clarity what a remarkable and exciting time this was, and you’ll be right. You may not realize it yet, but believe me. These are the good old days.”