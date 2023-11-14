It’s pretty unlikely we’ll see any deals this year on Meta’s latest and greatest VR standalone, Quest 3. Before the holiday season kicks into gear though, the company is dropping the price of Quest 2 to just $250.

Both variants are on sale from now until December 31st, dropping the 128GB version from $300 to $250, and the 256GB version from $350 to $300. It’s a limited-time deal though, so there’ no telling when the company will pull the plug.

Launched in 2020, that puts Quest 2 now at half the price of the new Quest 3, which sells for $500 for the 128GB version and $650 for the 512GB version.

Thankfully, with Quest 2 you can play every game on the Quest Store today. Granted, it doesn’t have the full-color mixed reality capabilities of Quest 3, but you can rest assured knowing that (at least for now) there are no Quest 3 exclusives to make you too envious. Check out the spec sheet below to get a better idea of how the headsets differ.

You can find the deal on Quest 2 over at Meta.com, but also participating retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

And what games can you play on Quest 2? Well, you don’t need a computer—just the headset—to play a host of popular VR titles such as hit rhythm game Beat Saber, battle royale shooter Population: One, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Among Us VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, NFL PRO ERA—the list of best-selling Quest titles goes on.

You can also hook the headset up to a VR-ready computer to play award-winning games such as Half-Life: Alyx, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Lone Echo, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR, and more. Make sure your computer is capable first though since PC VR games can be really resource intensive.

So while Quest 2 has everything in the box to get up playing VR games, there are a few pain points that accessories can solve—many of which can be bought from third parties and not Meta itself if you’re looking to save a buck.

Check out the specs below, but also get a look at our Quest 3 review to learn more about what separates Meta’s consumer VR headsets.