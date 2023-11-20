We’re on the lookout for the best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday 2023 sales, and Cyber Monday too. Because the headset just launched last month, we don’t expect to see any major deals, however, there are a few offers worth looking at.
Updated – November 20th, 2023
The Best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Sales
Meta Quest 3 (128GB)
The best Meta Quest 3 (128GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $500 bundled with $15 store credit for Quest games, from Newegg.
That’s a $15 (3%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($15 worth of game credit that you’ll need to spend anyway). All Quest 3 purchases also include the upcoming game Asgard’s Wrath 2 (normally $60) until January 27th, 2024.
Or if you’re planning to buy an upgraded headstrap and case, you can get Quest 3 (128GB) for $600 from Costco along with an Elite Strap, carrying case, and $25 store credit for Quest games. That’s a $65 (10%) savings over what you’d normally pay ($500 for the headset, $70 for the headstrap, $70 for the case, and $25 of game credit).
Meta Quest 3 (512GB)
The best Meta Quest 3 (512GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $650 bundled with $25 store credit for Quest games, from Newegg.
That’s a $25 (4%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($25 worth of game cred that you’ll need to spend anyway).
Meta Quest 3 Price Baseline
It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Quest 3 headsets cost the following:
- Meta Quest 3 (128GB) – $500
- Meta Quest 3 (512GB) – $650
Meta Quest 3 Specs
|Resolution
|2,064 × 2,208 (4.5MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
|Refresh Rate
|72Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)
|Optics
|Pancake non-Fresnel
|Field-of-view (claimed)
|110ºH × 96ºV
|Optical Adjustments
|Continuous IPD, stepped eye-relief (built in)
|IPD Adjustment Range
|53–75mm
|Processor
|Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 512GB
|Connectors
|USB-C, contact pads for optional dock charging
|Weight
|515g
|Battery Life
|1.5–3 hours
|Headset-tracking
|Inside-out (no external beacons)
|Controller-tracking
|Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed)
|Eye-tracking
|none
|Expression-tracking
|none
|On-board cameras
|6x external (18PPD RGB sensors 2x), 1x depth-sensor
|Input
|Touch Plus (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice
|Audio
|In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output
|Microphone
|Yes
|Pass-through view
|Yes (color)
|MSRP
|$500 (128GB), $650 (512GB)
Meta Quest 3 Content Compatibility
Without being plugged into a computer, Quest 3 can only play games from the Meta Quest library. If you plug the headset into a computer, you’ll have access to everything in the Oculus PC and SteamVR libraries as well. That means that Quest 3 is compatible with the vast majority of top VR content out there, as long as you’ve got a powerful gaming PC to plug the headset into.
Quest 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Game Sales
Meta hasn’t published any Black Friday Quest game bundles or sales just yet, but they do almost every year so we expect to see them soon. Be sure to check back.