We’re on the lookout for the best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday 2023 sales, and Cyber Monday too. Because the headset just launched last month, we don’t expect to see any major deals, however, there are a few offers worth looking at.

Updated – November 20th, 2023

The Best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Sales

Meta Quest 3 (128GB)

The best Meta Quest 3 (128GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $500 bundled with $15 store credit for Quest games, from Newegg.

That’s a $15 (3%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($15 worth of game credit that you’ll need to spend anyway). All Quest 3 purchases also include the upcoming game Asgard’s Wrath 2 (normally $60) until January 27th, 2024.

Or if you’re planning to buy an upgraded headstrap and case, you can get Quest 3 (128GB) for $600 from Costco along with an Elite Strap, carrying case, and $25 store credit for Quest games. That’s a $65 (10%) savings over what you’d normally pay ($500 for the headset, $70 for the headstrap, $70 for the case, and $25 of game credit).

Meta Quest 3 (512GB)

The best Meta Quest 3 (512GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $650 bundled with $25 store credit for Quest games, from Newegg.

That’s a $25 (4%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($25 worth of game cred that you’ll need to spend anyway).

Meta Quest 3 Price Baseline

It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Quest 3 headsets cost the following:

Meta Quest 3 (128GB) – $500

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) – $650

Meta Quest 3 Specs

Resolution 2,064 × 2,208 (4.5MP) per-eye, LCD (2x) Refresh Rate 72Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental) Optics Pancake non-Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 110ºH × 96ºV Optical Adjustments Continuous IPD, stepped eye-relief (built in) IPD Adjustment Range 53–75mm Processor Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 512GB Connectors USB-C, contact pads for optional dock charging Weight 515g Battery Life 1.5–3 hours Headset-tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) Controller-tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed) Eye-tracking none Expression-tracking none On-board cameras 6x external (18PPD RGB sensors 2x), 1x depth-sensor Input Touch Plus (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice Audio In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output Microphone Yes Pass-through view Yes (color) MSRP $500 (128GB), $650 (512GB)

Meta Quest 3 Content Compatibility

Without being plugged into a computer, Quest 3 can only play games from the Meta Quest library. If you plug the headset into a computer, you’ll have access to everything in the Oculus PC and SteamVR libraries as well. That means that Quest 3 is compatible with the vast majority of top VR content out there, as long as you’ve got a powerful gaming PC to plug the headset into.

Quest 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Game Sales

Meta hasn’t published any Black Friday Quest game bundles or sales just yet, but they do almost every year so we expect to see them soon. Be sure to check back.