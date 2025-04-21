Missed Meta’s big Quest Savings sale last month? Good news—you can still nab 50% off top VR games, experiences, and bundles in Meta’s new ‘Reality Bytes’ sale.

There are currently over 200 games on sale, available from now until April 27 at 11:59 PM PT (local time here).

You’ll find top VR games like Survios’ shooter adventure Alien: Rogue Incursion (2025) for just $20 (50% off), Schell Games’ roguelike melee game Until You Fall (2020) for $14 (44% off), Space Bullet Dynamics Corporation’s mech battler Vox Machinae (2022) for $18 (40% off), and Stress Level Zero’s physics sandbox Bonelab (2022) for $32 (20% off).

Outside of those guaranteed awesome games, take a look at this curated list of some of the best Quest titles currently on offer:

There are also a few choice game bundles on sale right now, all of which benefit from dynamic bundle pricing, meaning if you already own a game in the bundle, you’ll see a lower adjusted price at checkout.

Survival Skills 101 :

Brutal Brawlers: All the fun parts of a close-quarters throwdown without the black eyes and police reports. From seedy bars to the sands of the arena, jump in and get your guard up.

All the fun parts of a close-quarters throwdown without the black eyes and police reports. From seedy bars to the sands of the arena, jump in and get your guard up. Cocktails & Cooking: Can you keep up with the dinner rush?Chop, mix, and keep those tickets from piling up the best you can. Try not to spill and keep your fingers in one piece with these virtual culinary playgrounds.

Can you keep up with the dinner rush?Chop, mix, and keep those tickets from piling up the best you can. Try not to spill and keep your fingers in one piece with these virtual culinary playgrounds. Flights of Fantasy: Skip the security lines and fly. Master a range of airplanes and helicopters as you race, fight, or just break through the clouds and cruise the open skies with the wind at your back.

Skip the security lines and fly. Master a range of airplanes and helicopters as you race, fight, or just break through the clouds and cruise the open skies with the wind at your back. Hands-On Mischief: Who doesn’t like to cause a little trouble? Use your weirdest instincts to solve outlandish puzzles and don’t be surprised when it all goes sideways: It’s supposed to do that.

Who doesn’t like to cause a little trouble? Use your weirdest instincts to solve outlandish puzzles and don’t be surprised when it all goes sideways: It’s supposed to do that. Save the Day Shooters: Grab a gun and be the hero. Choose from an arsenal of powerful weapons and blast through intense, arcade-style action in this pair of white-knuckle shooters.

Meta’s Reality Bytes Sale is already in full swing on the Horizon Store, and goes until April 27th. Follow the link above to find every game currently discounted.