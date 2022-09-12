As rumored over the past few months, Meta’s upcoming high-end VR headset Project Cambria seems to be named Quest Pro. And an apparent unboxing video has leaked too, which gives us a good look at the company’s next VR headset and controllers.

We saw the exterior box of Meta Quest Pro pop up on Reddit over the weekend, but a new video seems to have completely blown the cover off Meta’s next VR headset. Here’s a look at the box below for reference:

Image courtesy ‘dilmerv’

The video was obtained by Spanish language PC gaming streamer Zectariuz Gaming and posted to their Facebook, showing off the headset’s exterior and controllers.

The images above, appended with the ‘Engineering Sample’ sticker, are also seen on the box in the video, suggesting that either final or very near-final versions of the hardware aren’t just in the hands of trusted developers.

Here’s a breakdown of what we see in the video if you haven’t caught our previous coverage. Meta Quest Pro is a high-end VR headset capable of AR interactions thanks to its color passthrough cameras, which are placed on the front part of the headset.

You’ll also probably notice the headset is remarkably more compact than Meta Quest 2, which is due to the inclusion of pancake lenses. Those, like the name suggests, are flatter than traditional Fresnel lenses, reducing the space between the display and lens for a slimmer, less front-heavy profile. The headset also includes eye and facial-tracking, although we don’t really get a good enough look at the inside of the headset to learn anything new here.

The controllers are also a completely new design for the company, as you’ll see they’re missing the traditional infrared optical tracking rings seen on Rift, Rift S, Quest and Quest 2. The slimmer controller is studded with its own inside-out sensors that in theory should allow for more robust tracking since they don’t need to be within the line of sight of the headset itself.

Image courtesy Zectariuz Gaming

There’s still no definite word on specs or price, although that last bit of info is officially slated to be “significantly higher” than $800, solidly putting Quest Pro in the enterprise and prosumer space.

There are also rumors (still unconfirmed by Meta) on Quest Pro’s specs. The data below is courtesy Bradley Lynch of SadlyItsBradely, however since they aren’t official please take with a grain of salt:

  • 2,160 x 2,160 MiniLED Backlit LCD Panels (2)
  • Custom Pancake Lenses (2)
  • 16MP Color Camera for Color Passthrough
  • Eye + Face Tracking (IR Camera based)
  • Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 1 SoC
  • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • WiFi 6E Support
  • ~5000 mAh battery

There is some decidedly more solid info on release for Meta’s next headset though. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg let it slip that its “next device [is] coming out in October,” which suggests a Quest Pro will follow in the footsteps of Quest 2 by being release during the company’s Connect developer conference, which takes place on October 11th, 2022.

  • ViRGiN

    as always, Meta leads the way!

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    The iPhone 4 was leaked when an Apple engineer forgot his prototype in a bar in Redmond City. Unfortunate accident, but repeated a year later when another Apple employee lost an iPhone 5 prototype in a tequila bar in San Francisco. Maybe this is Meta’s first step to directly compete with Apple in XR, by taking a page from their playbook and leaking the Quest Pro by forgetting it in a hotel room. Or they are just traditionalists.

    • Till Eulenspiegel

      Joe Rogan left it in the hotel room.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Needs more context due to the flexibility of the English language, because it makes quite a difference whether Zuck gave Joe the room or the headset, and whether the “He” who doesn’t want it refers to Joe or Zuck.

        • Till Eulenspiegel

          Don’t be so pedantic, are you a Facebook AI?

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            Meta AI (/s, in case that wasn’t clear)

  • Andrew Jakobs

    The story that it would be left behind in a hotel room seems like utter bullshit to me. When he lifts the sleeve at the end of the video, you can see another Meta Quest Pro box, and there is no way someone would forget 2 large boxes (hell I don’t even believe someone would forget one large box like that).

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Hanlon’s razor: “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity”

      • Dragon Marble

        Could be both. This guy finds boxes left by a guest, decides to open them, and post the video on social media.

  • Tommy

    Too much for my wallet. I wish them luck though.

  • Bob

    3D printing, photoshop, premiere, deepfakes are actually a thing these days. Best to take videos like this with a huge grain of salt.

  • Lucidfeuer

    A client of me recently asked me of Cambria “is it a real thing (ie. will this be a product we’ll use) or is it just another christmas tech detax gift (ie. a useless product they buy for employees to get “tech innovation” detax and assets inflation that just ends up getting the dust quicker and quicker)”

    When I saw the form-factor, I though “I’m sure they fucked the image and most importantly the FOV, but as an entry consumer device this could be a step up, especially if portable”. Then I saw the disgustingly stupid and bad ergonomic, but most importantly the fact that this is sold as a “pro” headset under the pretense of decade old eye-tracking and see-through tracking.

    I told him in the best of my competence, the same thing I’ve told him until now…

    • ViRGiN

      and then i went back to steam, purchased a humble bundle pack of 10 games for $5, put on my valve index, strapped my htc trackers, turned on my 4 lighthouses mounted in each corner of my basement, put two power banks in my pockets, plugged my valve controllers into them for that long battery life, and attached my tetherer to pulley system and replied to ‘a client of me’ that ‘meta will never get it right. peasants.’

      then i started vrchat, picked one of the 1000 female anime avatars in my collection, farted out loud, and said to myself. metaverse? i’ve been in metaverse for years already!

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    It looks pretty legit to me and kind of underwhelming if true, given the price tag of $1500 (again if true).