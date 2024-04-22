Meta says that even though third-parties will be making headsets with Quest OS (now called Horizon OS) the company will continue to develop its line of Quest headsets.

Meta made a huge announcement today, saying that the Quest operating system, rebranded to Meta Horizon OS, would be the software basis of new headsets built by third parties like Asus and Lenovo.

With that news came two big questions:

  • Will Meta continue making its own Quest headsets?
  • Will Horizon OS be open to anyone, or only select partners?

Meta tells Road to VR that it will indeed continue building its own hardware, even as third-party Horizon OS headsets come to market.

“Meta will continue to push the boundaries of mixed reality device capabilities through our own Quest portfolio,” a Meta spokesperson said.

That aligns with the branding decisions the company has made around this announcement. The Quest OS is becoming Horizon OS and the Quest Store is becoming the Horizon Store. Otherwise it would be strange for the Quest OS to run on Quest headsets and other headsets.

Indeed, Quest is being positioned as Meta’s line of headsets, while ‘Horizon’ is being positioned as the software platform overall. Previously ‘Quest’ was essentially used for both the headsets and the platform.

But won’t that mean Meta will be competing with its own hardware partners? Well, yes… but for now it seems the company imagines there’s enough room for specialized headsets from its partners—like different headsets for gaming, exercise, or work—without too much overlap.

Meta also confirmed to Road to VR that Meta Horizon OS is only being made available to select partners, at least for now. That means only those who get specific permission from Meta can use the OS.

Although Meta has said it wants to be the ‘Android of XR’, the decision to make Horizon OS available only to select partners flies in the face of the Android Open Source Project, which is truly open source and available for anyone to use, for free (though it doesn’t include some of Google’s key services like the Play Store). This is ironic, of course, because Meta’s Horizon OS itself is based on the open source version of Android.

  • impurekind

    I’m not entirely convinced by this move yet, but we’ll see how it plays out.

    It could be the next Windows or Android moment, which would on net probably be a good thing for VR, so long as a few of the headset makers actually create genuinely great headsets to go alongside this open operating system of course.

    Or it could like the next 3DO or whatever, were all we end up with now is a bunch of crappy headsets crowding the market with junk, all using what is currently not that great an operating system and user experience in the grand scheme of things–if we’re just being honest here–which is the very last thing I want.

    I really hope Meta does indeed continue to release some of the best VR headsets on the market going forward to fully support its OS. Because, without that kind of guide for everyone else to follow and bar for everyone else to aspire to reach, as well as Apple doing its extremely high quality of headset and walled garden approach, I fear for the future of VR that doesn’t have the Apple brand on it.

    :-o

  • Blaexe

    They will continue making Quests headsets as long as they have to. Someone has to provide the R&D needed – and Meta is the only one doing that. With Apple and Google coming into the race it’s more important than ever.

    Maybe in 10 or 15 years the tech will have matured enough so that they can concentrate on only providing the platform.

    • Cl

      Wonder why google did the opposite. Started off with just the platform and then later started making phones and still do.

  • STL

    There is no margin on hardware, there is only margin on software.

  • David Glenn

    More stuff to add to the confusion of developers that what to make games for Quest, I guess! I hope it is not.

  • Naruto Uzumaki

    100% they will go bankrupt they don’t t make anything they don’t t make the games that make money the headsets are trash they put. The battery in the front they don’t make the chips they don’t make the battery the os is bassed on free version of android pimax a ccompany 200 smaller than meta makes more headsets and better in terms of specs than meta