Join Road to VR’s Ben Lang and VentureBeat’s Dean Takahashi for a live discussion hosted by Spatial Collective about the challenges and opportunities of marketing XR startups, games, and apps.

Organized by XR veteran Don Stein, Spatial Collective is a network of AR & VR Founders building the next wave of spatial computing startups. 130+ members who have collectively raised $300M in venture capital and employ hundreds, come together weekly for incredible conversations with pioneers of the industry.

This Wednesday, July 17th at 11:30AM PT (your timezone here) the Spatial Collective is hosting a live, remote conversation with Road to VR’s Ben Lang and VentureBeat’s Dean Takahashi, both veteran journalists in the XR space. RSVP for the event here.

The conversation will cover how the press thinks about about covering stories in this industry and the best strategies for getting eyes on your XR startup, app, or game.

Founders working in the areas of XR, 3D, computer vision and venture capital are all encouraged to join this live conversation.

Hosting the discussion is Spatial Collective organizer Don Stein. Stein has made XR scout investments for General Catalyst, worked at Meta deploying capital to Quest apps, and raised $5 million as CEO of his own VR startup.