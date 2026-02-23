Meta’s ‘Horizon Plus’ Game Subscription Service Now Has Over 1M Active Members

Meta announced that its Horizon+ game subscription service topped over one million active subscribers.

Reality Labs VP of Content Samantha Ryan revealed the figure in a developer blog post, noting the service now boasts a games catalog of over 100 titles in addition to its rotating dip of monthly games.

Popular titles include Ghosts of Tabor, Job Simulator, Red Matter, Red Matter 2, Cubism, Pistol Whip, Moss, Maestro, Into Black, Racket Club, Demeo Battles, and Asgard’s Wrath 2. You can see the full list here.

Notably, this is the first time Meta has revealed active subscriber numbers for Horizon+, which was previously known as ‘Quest+’ when it first launched in 2023.

Meta’s Q4 2025 earnings didn’t offer much granularity when it comes to Reality Labs revenue, however since Horizon+ costs $8 per month, or $60 per year, this could put its revenue somewhere between $60 – $96 million.

Granted, that’s provided the company isn’t actually counting users of its three-month trial period as ‘active’ members, an offer that automatically comes with purchase of any new Quest 3 and Quest 3S. It also assumes the one million subscriber figure was relatively stable throughout 2025, and didn’t see any dramatic spikes that would otherwise skew that estimation lower.

Additionally, Ryan notes Meta had “a tremendous holiday season that was on par with our 2024 results — all despite the fact that we didn’t launch any new devices for the year.”

Furthermore, Ryan says that total payment volume on the Quest platform remained similar year-over-year in 2025, with in-app purchases making a +13% increase.