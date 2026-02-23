Meta’s ‘Horizon Plus’ Game Subscription Service Now Has Over 1M Active Members

Scott Hayden
Meta announced that its Horizon+ game subscription service topped over one million active subscribers.

Reality Labs VP of Content Samantha Ryan revealed the figure in a developer blog post, noting the service now boasts a games catalog of over 100 titles in addition to its rotating dip of monthly games.

Popular titles include Ghosts of Tabor, Job Simulator, Red Matter, Red Matter 2, Cubism, Pistol Whip, Moss, Maestro, Into Black, Racket Club, Demeo Battles, and Asgard’s Wrath 2. You can see the full list here.

Notably, this is the first time Meta has revealed active subscriber numbers for Horizon+, which was previously known as ‘Quest+’ when it first launched in 2023.

Meta’s Q4 2025 earnings didn’t offer much granularity when it comes to Reality Labs revenue, however since Horizon+ costs $8 per month, or $60 per year, this could put its revenue somewhere between $60 – $96 million.

Granted, that’s provided the company isn’t actually counting users of its three-month trial period as ‘active’ members, an offer that automatically comes with purchase of any new Quest 3 and Quest 3S. It also assumes the one million subscriber figure was relatively stable throughout 2025, and didn’t see any dramatic spikes that would otherwise skew that estimation lower.

Additionally, Ryan notes Meta had “a tremendous holiday season that was on par with our 2024 results — all despite the fact that we didn’t launch any new devices for the year.”

Furthermore, Ryan says that total payment volume on the Quest platform remained similar year-over-year in 2025, with in-app purchases making a +13% increase.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: It is unlikely that Horizon+ reached 1M paying subscribers, either as a yearly average or peak. Based on Quest 3/3S sales, trends in Quest gaming and people's general aversion towards paid subscriptions, it is much more likely that free trials were included in that number,

    Whether the 1M Horizon+ subscribers include the free three months trial is quite important to evaluate its success. It is estimated that the Quest 2 sold about 20M units over close to four years, or on average 5M each year. So if these sales would have been distributed evenly over each year (which they weren't), and all new Quest users activated a free three months trial (which they didn't), there would at any time have been 1.25M Horizon+ subscribers currently within their trial, reaching 1M subscribers without a single person ever paying for it.

    Horizon+ was designed to lock you in, as your accessible library grows by two titles each month, and you lose access to them once you cancel your subscription. So the longer you have been subscribed, the bigger your loss will be. Initially the two new games each months were all you got, which didn't attract a lot of people, so Meta added an instantly available base library.

    As they had to modify their model to a less lucrative one to get people to subscribe at all, I doubt that Horizon+ ever gained a lot of paying customers. Horizon+ was introduced because Quest users were spending a lot less money on games than for example PS4 owners, messing with the plan to compensate hardware losses with software sales. Subscription would provide constant income for Meta, with the initial conditions discouraging users from canceling.

    Horizon+ is a decent deal for new Quest users interested mostly in single player VR games. But many of the new users now lean more towards free multiplayer games, often never buying a single game, and probably not interested in any type of subscription either. And as lots of people use Quest only for fitness, golf, Beat Saber or Gorilla Tag, many will never even activate the trial (neither Beat Saber nor Golf+ are part of Horizon+), just to avoid the hassle of having to cancel it, or the costs of accidentally forgetting that.

    As usual, we don't get clear numbers from Meta, only that "Horizon+ hit over 1 million active subscribers in 2025", which could be either the average or a peak value. With Quest 3/3S apparently selling less than Quest 2, and Quest 2 needing 100% trial activation to reach an average of 1.25M, it is fair to assume that a) Meta included free trials in the 1M subscribers count and b) that 1M was a peak value from early 2025 when people activated the trial on the Quest they got for Christmas. It's not completely impossible that 10% of the active Quest user base are paying Horizon+ subscribers, just rather unlikely. And if Meta actually had 1M paying subscribers, they wouldn't make vague statement leaving everybody guessing about the inclusion of free trials.

    • Dragon Marble

      You are making a highly unlikely assumption. It makes no sense to count free trials as "active" subscriptions. That's the very definition of passive subscribers.

      If I really want to be vague, I would avoid the word "active", and simply say "subscribers". If you count everything as active, then what is the meaning of that word?

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Subscribers could simply mean "were subscribed at one time during the year', similar to visitors. So if each month 100K users would subscribe for just one month, you'd end with 1.2M (yearly) subscribers.

        In contrast active subscribers are those concurrently subscribed, counted at the same time. So in the above example, 1.2M total subscribers would only be 100K active subscribers. With Quest' typical usage pattern, active subscribers will peak in January/February. Whether these are paying or trial susbcribers doesn't make a difference for this distinction.

        A passive subscriber would then be someone who at one point during the year was subscribed, but no longer is. For example because the trial period ran out.

        • Dragon Marble

          For what it's worth, this is Google AI's definition of an active subscriber:

          It describes a customer with a current, paid subscription that is either active or "past due" but not yet canceled. This distinguishes them from trial users or those who have churned.

  • Foo

    When Game Pass and PlayStation Plus were as old ass Horizon Plus, they had 10M paying customers and Microsoft and Sony spent less on Xbox and PS combined than Meta spent on Quest.

    • Rush

      If Horizon+ would be mandatory for multiplayer like Game Pass or PS+, I think the numbers would be significantly bigger.

      • Shuozhe Nan

        I would go back to PCVR or Pico.

        But kinda unlikely since there are alternative stores on Quest, they have to lockdown their OS (again) to enforce this.. or at least I hope so