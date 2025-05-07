Mojang announced last year that it was shutting down support for PSVR and PC VR headsets sometime after March 2025. Now, in the latest Bedrock update, the studio has officially dropped VR support, although there are still a few unofficial ways to keep you mining.

According to the Bedrock Edition 1.21.80 patch notes, as of yesterday Mojang has removed access to VR gameplay completely across both PC and PSVR versions, which unfortunately includes both solo and multiplayer.

Still, you can still chug right along fighting creepers with a few unofficial mods that have seen a lot more love than Mojang ever game to the official versions.

One of the best ways to play right now on PC VR headsets is to install the popular Vivecraft mod, which supports Minecraft Java versions 1.7.10, and 1.10 through 1.20.1.

Vivecraft supports single player, LAN multiplayer, and server multiplayer. While you won’t be able to kick it with your friends across Mojang’s official Minecraft servers—and no cross-play between other Bedrock versions, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or mobile—it does support Forge mods, which lets you finetune visuals and game modes.

If you’re on Quest, your only real option to play Minecraft has really only ever been by installing the unofficial QuestCraft mod, which packages Vivecraft and Pojlib in a standalone port of Minecraft’s Java edition. Again, like Vivecraft for PC VR, there’s no cross-play between other Bedrock versions.

You can get a recap on both methods courtesy YouTuber ‘Diamond VR’, who takes you through the setup process:

Sadly, PSVR 2 users already know the score. After Mojang announced it was dropping support for the original PSVR, which first saw official VR support in late 2020, it was very doubtful the studio would launch anything for PSVR 2. Small consolation: if you have a VR-ready PC, you can actually hook up your PSVR 2 to a PC and play via Vivecraft. You’ll need Sony’s $60 adapter, or alliteratively the right GPU to plug right in.

While there are gads of Minecraft clones and off-brand block building games out there, we haven’t seen one that’s truly worth recommending over those two mods, which are both free and require only minor fiddling to get running smoothly.