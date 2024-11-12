Mixed Reality Update is a Natural Fit for Rube Goldberg Game ‘Gadgeteer’, Now Available on Quest 3

By
Scott Hayden
-
3

Virtual reality’s most compelling Rube Goldberg sandbox Gadgeteer (2019) just got an update on Quest 3 and Quest 3S which finally brings mixed reality gameplay into the fold.

Launched in 2019 for PC VR headsets, Gadgeteer was initially conceived to work in homey virtual spaces that replicated what it might be like to build a massive marble ramp in your kitchen, ad hoc music boxes in your living room, and (of course) intricate loops of machines filling the floorplan of an entire virtual apartment.

The long-awaited mixed reality update, which launches today, now lets users transform their physical spaces with the game’s myriad of puzzle pieces, letting you do things like build a row of dominos across your couch, launch rubber ducks from one table to another, or roll balls down a flight of stairs and watch them blast through castles—no cleanup required.

Image courtesy Metanaut

This isn’t the first time Gadgeteer developer Metanaut wanted to bring the game out of virtual reality however, as the studio was accepted into the Magic Leap Independent Creator Program back in February 2019. While Magic Leap pivoted to enterprise in 2020, ostensibly forcing Metanaut to shelve its AR edition, it was clear Gadgeteer would translated well to mixed reality.

“Gadgeteer is the ideal game for mixed reality,” says Creative Director, Peter Kao. “Chain reaction machines inherently rely on the clever use of the surrounding environment. With this update, our players can now build complex, imaginative machines that weave through their furniture, bounce off of their walls, and use the unique contours of their homes as canvases. This update is all about giving players more opportunities to be more creative and innovative using their familiar surroundings.”

The mixed reality update for Gadgeteer is available for free to all Quest 3 and Quest 3S players right now. If you don’t own the game, you can grab it over on the Horizon Store, priced at $15.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • I've played a few of these kinds of games starting with Sierra On-Line's "Incredible Machine".

    The basis is SO incredibly fun & cool!
    But the UIs are always cumbersome and not at all intuitive.

    And I don't see this one being any different.
    It's with a heavy heart that I'll pass on this one ….
    []^ (

    • NotMikeD

      Boy, when you opened with an appreciation for something as old and obscure as 'The Incredible Machine,' I really didn't see it coming when you landed on 'I just assume this will have a bad UI so I will huff and puff and pass.'

  • NotMikeD

    Well I know TIM and enjoy it, but it's old, and I'd assume most people don't have that one top of mind.