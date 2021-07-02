Multinarity, an Israel-based startup working on AR software, announced it’s raised $28 million in the company’s initial seed round. As reported in an exclusive by Calcalist, funding was led by Israeli investors VC Aleph and U.S. investors Corner Ventures.

The company was founded in stealth last year by former Magic Leap execs; company CEO Tamir Berliner was the general manager of Magic Leap Israel and founder PrimeSense founder, and COO Tomer Kahan was a senior director at Magic Leap and former VP at N-Trig.

On its still sparse website, Multinarity calls itself “an early stage startup creating the first killer app for mixed reality.”

Although now out of stealth, Multinarity’s software is still behind closed doors. Speaking to Calcalist, the company revealed its upcoming product is “meant for daily, practical and continual use and improves the productivity and creativity of the user.” It’s also reportedly mobile, is intended for existing and future AR devices, and is not just meant for entertainment or development purposes.

“We are finally building what everyone in this domain has been hoping for – a company and product focused on limitless productivity, that unshackles human-computer interactions from the limitations of space and time,” Berliner tells Calcalist. “We want to create the perfect environment for innovation, collaboration and communication.”

Ok, so we’re no closer at knowing what Multinarity is getting at, but it does seem the company is taking a page out of the Magic Leap playbook here: keep it under wraps and make extraordinary claims—which will eventually require extraordinary evidence to backup.