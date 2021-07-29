nDreams, the studio behind Phantom: Covert Ops (2020) and the upcoming PSVR exclusive Fracked, announced today it’s opening a second VR development studio called nDreams Studio Orbital, which will focus on creating games as a service for VR.

nDreams Studio Orbital will be headed by Chris White, who previously worked as a senior product manager at FitXR, the team behind the eponymous subscription-based VR fitness app. White has also worked in senior positions at Space Ape Games, Glu Mobile, and Electronic Arts.

The Farnborough, UK-based nDreams says its new studio will be fully remote, and will allow the company to develop “a more diverse portfolio of games across a range of ways to play.”

nDreams hasn’t tipped its hand yet, however one of the most successful genres in VR right now is fitness titles featuring either annual or monthly subscriptions, which typically target the Oculus Quest platform.

Founded in 2006, nDreams first transitioned to its role as VR developer with the release of a demo called SkyDIEving for the Oculus Rift development kits back in 2013. The studio has since released a host of VR titles targeting all major platforms including Bloody Zombies, Shooty Fruity, The Assembly, and meditation app Perfect.

Earlier this year, nDreams also became a third-party publisher with the release of a $2 million fund earmarked for VR developers looking for funding and industry guidance. The studio has also worked with Ubisoft and out-of-home entertainment company Zero Latency VR to create a free-roam virtual reality experience based on the Far Cry franchise.

nDreams says it’s actively recruiting for several key roles for the new studio, which can be found on the nDreams website.