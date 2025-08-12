nDreams Shows Extended Look at ‘Reach’ Locomotion and Combat Gameplay

Reach is an upcoming action-adventure game, and the first major production nDreams’ Studio Elevation team. Now the studio has released a fresh look at the game’s action, including lots of interesting locomotion options and combat.

The new Reach gameplay trailer shows how the studio is making the game’s weapons also useful as tools. For instance, arrows fired into certain surfaces will remain in place and become handholds for the player to climb with.

While much of the combat appears to be focused on ranged attacks with a bow, players also get a shield for defense which can be thrown at enemies or even used to aid in climbing. Enemy weapons can also be looted and used, but it appears they may have limited ammo.

Beyond the combat, Reach looks like it will include a heavy emphasis on rapid player movements, with the trailer showing a chase sequence that requires lots of movement and quick thinking.

Reach is planned for release later this year and headed to Quest 3 & 3S, PSVR 2, and PC VR.