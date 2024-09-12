Apple confirmed it’s launching VisionOS 2 on September 16th, which is coming along with a ton of previously teased features announced back at WWDC in June. Three features are listed as “coming later this year” though. Here’s what you’ll be missing come Monday.

We wrapped up the list of VisionOS 2 stuff below, however three pretty interesting features don’t have release dates yet:

Panoramic Productivity with Mac Virtual Display

This one we really hoped would come along with VisionOS 2, but we’ll just have to wait a bit longer. Later this year Apple will finally allow Mac Virtual Display for a more immersive, ultrawide screen experience, something the company says simulates two 4K displays side by side for enhanced multitasking.





It looks pretty simple too. The video above shows a UI toggle to go from ‘Normal’ to ‘Wide’ and ‘Ultrawide’ modes when using Mac Virtual Display, which could tip the scales of finally bringing Vision Pro (along with your Mac) to the coffee shop to get work done.

Spatial Videos Support for Final Cut Pro

Apple announced back at WWDC that Final Cut Pro will finally play nice with MV-HVEC videos captured by Vision Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and now the entire iPhone 16 line thanks to support for of spatial video, photo and audio capture. At some point, Apple says you’ll be able to import and edit spatial videos in Final Cut Pro on your Mac, add “immersive titles and effects,” and then view the final product in Vision Pro.

We haven’t seen it in action yet, but if Apple is investing sufficient resources, we’re really holding out hope for a seamless editing and live viewing experience, which would be great for workflow.

Apple TV Sports Multiview

At some point Vision Pro is getting the Multiview feature on Vision Pro’s Apple TV app, putting it more in line with the capabilities of Apple TV 4K.

The addition of Multiview means you’ll be able to watch up to five MLS or MLB games simultaneously, with customizable layouts and the ability to switch between different game views. On the toilet.

In case you missed it, here’s a list of some headlining features coming to VisionOS 2 next week:

