New Lady Gaga Track is ‘Beat Saber’s Latest Surprise Release

Everyone’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber just got a new track from none other than Lady Gaga, released as a paid single.

Available today across all supported platforms, Beat Saber players can now slash it to the beat to Lady Gaga’s 2025 hit song ‘Abracadabra,’ released as the game’s latest Shock Drop and priced at $1.99.

Beat Saber’s Shock Drop library includes a mix of popular singles, such as Eminem’s ‘Houdini’ last September, and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ earlier this year.

Like all of Beat Saber’s latest releases, Abracadabra supports multiplayer, as well as Arc and Chain notes. This time though, you get a neat color scheme for your sabers: red and grey.

This isn’t the first time Beat Saber has been graced by Mother Monster’s infectious beats. In 2021, Beat Saber released Lady Gaga’s 2021 music pack, which included tracks such as ‘Bad Romance’, ‘Poker Face’, and ‘Alejandro’.

Meta says the Abracadabra release is “kicking off a busy season of upcoming releases from more iconic artists,” which means we should definitely expect more soon.

You can find Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra in the Shock Drop section of the game, which is available across all supported headsets, including Quest 2 and above, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets.