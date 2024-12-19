New Trailer Reveals Release Date for ‘SUPERHOT’ Spiritual Successor ‘COLD VR’

COLD VR, a spiritual successor to long-time hit SUPERHOT VR (2016), is officially headed to Quest and PC VR headsets next month, with its PSVR 2 version slated to arrive later.

Superhot VR is old, but gold. And it’s a wonder more studios haven’t tried to replicate its game’s unique time-stopping movement mechanic.

Cold VR has to a certain extent, although it’s flipping the script by making you move not slower, but faster. In Cold VR, when you slow down, time goes faster, and so does the relentless enemy AI. Take too long to think out your strategy, and you’re toast.

Now developer ALLWARE announced in a new trailer that they’ve teamed up with publisher Perp Games to release Cold VR on Quest and PC VR headsets, launching on January 21st, 2025. The PSVR 2 release is set to arrive “at a later date,” the studios say.

To boot, the game promises “increasingly powerful enemy AI but also environmental hazards such as deadly lasers, moving platforms, and unexpected surprises for those daring enough to explore,” ALLWARE says.

“Developing COLD VR has been an incredible journey. With the amazing support from Perp Games, I’m thrilled to introduce players to a truly unique experience where time itself becomes a gameplay mechanic,” ALLWARE’s Carlos Alfonso says. “Their help has been invaluable in bringing the game to more people than I ever imagined. Thanks to Perp, COLD VR will be available on PSVR2 and Quest, making this dream a reality for a wider audience. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead!”

You can wishlist Cold VR on all platforms today, where it will be priced at $19.99 / £14.99 / €19.99. You’ll find it over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro, Steam for PC VR headsets and the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.