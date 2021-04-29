You can now register for HTC’s upcoming VIVECON event. The free, online event will be held May 11th & 12th, and the company is promising to reveal “game-changing VR headsets,” (yes that’s plural headsets), alongside presentations from “industry experts, strategic partners, and special guests.”

HTC has been teasing an upcoming VR headset over the last month, and has now confirmed it will be revealed during next month’s Vivecon event. Interestingly, it seems the company may even reveal more than one headset, based on the description provided on the Vivecon website.

Keynote Event: We debut what’s new. Take a front-row seat at the VR event of the year as HTC VIVE unveils game-changing VR headsets, software, and platforms to take your experience to another level.

While the full schedule hasn’t yet been posted, it appears that the keynote will happen on May 11th at 9AM PT (see your timezone here). Registration for the free event is available now; HTC says it will email registrants additional details (likely the full event schedule and where to watch) closer to the event.

Little is known so far about what headset the company will reveal, save for some teasing photos that HTC shared earlier this month:

Some additional teasing, like the company tweeting “let’s get down to business” alongside one of the photos, suggest that the headset may be enterprise focused.

In early 2020 HTC revealed Vive Proton, a prototype compact standalone VR headset. However, we’ve heard little about Proton since then, and the designs revealed don’t seem to bear much resemblance to the newer teaser photos. Granted, it’s likely that the Proton designs could have significantly changed given that we’re more than a year removed from the initial reveal.

Beyond the headset (headsets?) reveal, HTC indicates that the event will cover several categories of XR: collaboration, training, health, design, LBE / arts, and development.

  • Very interesting! Headsets!

  • mepy

    I’m hoping for a Vive Pro upgrade, maybe they will use the dual Taiwanese AU Optronics 2,9″ 3456×3456 HDR LCD screens that were demoed in 2019 with the WiGig wireless adapter? The HP Reverb uses dual 2,9″ screens, so it’s not impossible, although it would mean the same FOV.

    • Bob

      “3456×3456 HDR LCD screens with 2304 individually controlled LED backlight elements rather than one global backlight (better black levels)”

      Local dimming (if using LCD) is sorely needed to get contrast levels closer to OLED which is mandatory for HDR. Theoretically, this next headset from HTC could incorporate this technology and it could be cheaper than using OLED but it requires a lot more work from both the display and the software required to drive the LED backlights.

      Personally speaking, I don’t think HTC would go this route. You would always get better contrast by just going OLED, and not to mention it’s far more practical for a VR-specific display. Indeed HDR could be still be a possibility, and with a use-case such as VR, it’s definitely an essential standard going forward that simply must be adopted by higher-end headsets. This unfortunately requires displays capable of localized dimming which raises the overall cost of production.

      • okExpression

        I have a DLP projector with 400:1 native contrast (quite decent actually) and the idea that you need better contrast for HDR is a myth. For the HDR10 standard, which expects some detail in the dimmer ranges it is, but for “high dynamic range” as a general term it definitely isn’t mandatory and HDR10 compatible DLP video projectors aren’t relying on marketing gimmick to sell. The difference is clear to any viewer. It’s another question that these R,G,B LED-powered projectors have exceptional color gamut compared to any consumer non-quantum dot LCD or OLED.

        • Bob

          Wider color gamut is only part of the picture. Yes you can do HDR without local dimming but I think my point here is that local dimming is absolutely essential to fully take advantage of what the standard is all about. So yes, mandatory is the incorrect word. Ideally with LCD you have at the very least local dimming, color space extending into rec 2020, and the capability to reach a certain level of peak brightness for the sake of contrast ratio (HDR 10 is 1000 nits) which ensures your experience of HDR is differentiated enough from SDR. This is why the HDR 10 standard exists.

          Let’s be honest here, if you’re going the direction of current headsets now where every pixel is illuminated with the same backlight, you’re not going to have a great experience or rather different enough experience from what you’ve seen before. DLP video projectors can have exceptional color but those simply cannot hold a candle to even a mid-range edge-lit LCD TV with local dimming in terms of ‘impactful‘ HDR (HDR 10 standard as an example) . It’s not even up for debate.

          • okExpression

            You don’t get to decide what’s up for debate.

            HDR on DLP is impactful enough for TI to bother supporting and advertising it.
            In case you need a reminder, video projectors in the largest cinemas still have the same contrast as before and people aren’t complaining about it.

            Local dimming and edge-lit are mutually exclusive technologies, you don’t know what you’re talking about.

            Dolby think of a new “standard” daily. Their existence doesn’t prove their need, you’re simply a victim of advertising and doing their advertising for them for free for some internet points by even more clueless readers.

            If 1,000,000 to 1 contrast wasn’t as easy to achieve with OLED Samsung would never exagerrate the importance of contrast over so many other features.

            Of course it makes a difference, doesn’t mean it’s as needed as claimed.

    • okExpression

      That panel is a prototype. There have actually been quite a few prototype hi res 3K-4K LCD and OLED panels since 2016. There are fundamental issues with all of them, but specifically poor light efficiency and achieving good yield (cost).

      Getting one such panel working properly is not hard, the issue is when you need it mass manufactured reliably. Until then such protoypes are only good to show off and for their investors or shareholders.

      Hi res local dimming adds an extra challenge to all of the above. Don’t forget how much mid-range local dimming adds to LCD TV cost which aren’t even this small.

      Considering this is HTC who recently though it was impressive to attach a CCTV camera under a Vive to barely track the lips I’m not sure where you got the idea that this is any real possiblity.

      • mepy

        Yeah, I’ve been trying to research what screens could go into a new high resolution headset, but the prototypes all seem to have limitations that exclude them as a possibility. Most of the prototype screens in the 1000-2000PPI range weren’t large enough to be used in a VR headset.

    • mirak

      No, I want OLED.
      Don’t jinx it.

    • Rogue Transfer

      From the first phone using Snapdragon 888, it appears to have thermal and high power issues to drive it faster, making it unsuited for use in standalone. Which is probably why Qualcomm didn’t announce an XR3 based on it, and instead have promoted again the XR1 instead.

      Even the XR2 has thermal issues seen with the Quest 2 having the CPU underclocked at only up to half speed. Though, we have seen benchmark leaks of an HTC headset that show it running an XR2 at full CPU, with almost double the numbers the Quest 2 gets in the same test. So, that could be very interesting. They may have a better cooling system allowing the XR2 to reach its full potential.

  • xyzs

    “ In early 2020 HTC revealed Vive Proton, a prototype compact standalone VR headset.”

    A prototype means a working unit not mass produced. These were just cg renders. That’s called a concept.

  • Wasn’t Valve building the same type of compact headset back in 2019?

  • MosBen

    Keeping my fingers crossed on this one. I got rid of my Rift CV1 last fall, leaving me down to just a Quest 1 for VR. I’m very tempted by the Index, but I feel like it’s a step behind in technology now, but hasn’t come down in price and there’s no telling when/if Valve will update it. I also don’t want to get a Quest 2 for Facebook reasons. So hopefully there will be at least one headset to come out of this that will fit what I’m looking for.