The NHL Stanley Cup Final kicks off today, June 4th, pitting the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers in four (and possibly three additional) intense matches. And Quest users will have a rink-side seat to every game.

This makes for the second year in a row the Panthers and Oilers face off, with the Panthers taking last year’s Cup after clinching victory in Game 7 and setting the stage for an intense rematch.

Xtadium is hosting all games in the NHL Stanley Cup (schedule below), which promises to give Quest users a rink-side seat of players just meters away, the puck zipping past at eye level, and the roar of the fan-filled arena across multiple immersive viewpoints.

As with all immersive content hosted Xtadium, the biggest catch is it’s a US-only app, which probably won’t sit right with Canada-side Oiler fans.

See the full schedule for 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final – click for event reminders:

Game 1 : Panthers at Oilers, Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET

: Panthers at Oilers, Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET Game 2 : Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET

: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET Game 3 : Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET

: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET Game 4: Oilers at Panthers, Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET

Provided there’s a tie, three additional games will be held:

Game 5 : Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET

: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET Game 6 : Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET

: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET Game 7: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET

You can grab Xtadium for free over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above.