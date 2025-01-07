NVIDIA announced at CES 2025 that its extending support for its cloud gaming platform GeForce NOW to Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, and Pico headsets.

The announcement doesn’t appear to include support for VR cloud gaming—i.e. the ability to play play VR-native titles—but rather access to standard games playable across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and handheld gaming devices.

Users on Vision Pro, Quest 3/S and Pico headsets will be able to stream games via GeForce NOW via browsers when the version 2.0.70 update starts rolling out later this month, Nvidia says.

When it does arrive, Nvidia says we can expect “all the bells and whistles of NVIDIA technologies, including ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS.” GeForce NOW for VR headsets is said to include support for gamepad-compatible titles on a “massive virtual screen.”

Notably, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers users limited access for free, and greater, higher-quality access across various daily passes and monthly subscription options. It also boasts over 2,000 titles in its library.

Nvidia isn’t the first to offer cloud gaming to standalone VR devices. In 2022, Pluto VR brought its short-lived cloud gaming service to Quest. Called PlutoSphere, the companion app was pulled from the store in early 2024 amid a wider crackdown by Meta to remove unapproved cloud streaming services.

Consequently, Microsoft was given the green light to bring its Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass library to Quest in late 2023.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Yeshaya

    You'd need a regular controller for this, right? I think Quest controllers are a couple face buttons combined shy from the full input capacity of an Xbox or PS controller. In general think this really strengthens the case for VR as a default "flatscreen" medium for budget gamers. Instead of spending $300 on a cheap laptop/chromebook, just get a Quest 3s and have a jumbo UHD screen that travels

    • Michael Speth

      Agree, the controllers are not appropriate for flatscreen games in general.

      I think the major drawback to any of these HMDs is comfort. Playing flatscreen games on a monitor is going to be much more comfortable and ergonomic than playing on an HMD.

      Compare to other streaming services like Playstation Portable, for $200 USD this blows away any HMD for flat screen gaming.

  • Arno van Wingerde

    Now, could you also play PCVR games reliably this way? Not having to buy a gaming PC removes a major hurdle for me – even if it has more latency. If I like it, but find the latency a problem, I at least know that building a game PC will actually pay off… before spending $3000 or so!

    • Dragon Marble

      This is not VR, not even 3D. It's just a flat virtual screen.

    • Ondrej

      No, because ToS does not allow it.
      Similar anticonsumer s*** to greedy iOS ToS.

      You don't own Quest even if you paid for it. Zuck does.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The Horizon store rules prohibit publishing any cloud VR streaming clients there, but the EULA/ToS Quest users have to agree to don't prohibit using them. So as long as you sideload the client, using VR cloud streaming on Quest isn't something Meta tries to stop you from.

        PlutoSphere therefore released their client on SideQuest, and Varjo also offered a download for the sideloadable client of their short lived cloud rendering service. But as only a few users will go that route, banning clients from the Horizon store effectively makes it unfeasible to offer such a service commercially on Quest, at least until Meta is ready with their own and relaxes the rules. For the time being the best option is renting a ShadowPC and stream from their with Virtual Desktop's option to connect to a non local server.

  • Mark Lapasa

    I beat Cyberpunk 2077 in Quest 2 on Stadia when it was around, using a Stadia controller.

    Exciting to see GeForce now to fill the gap in streaming gaming on VR headsets.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Amazon's luna is also an equivilent of stadia.

      • Mark Lapasa

        tbh. I've never heard of luna. Never ever heard anyone talk about it.

        Although my Samsung TV has Geforce Now built in as well as that Xbox cloud.

        • Yeah, Luna's been around for several years, now.

          • Andrew Jakobs

            But only recently amazon is actively marketing it, also by having added it to their FireTV lineup recently. It seems to work perfectly (prime subscriber here).

    • Hey, I beat "Cyberpunk 2077" on Stadia, too!!

      FULL DISCLOSURE: No, I didn't.

      • Mark Lapasa

        I hoping you did. Getting a braindance in VR is something special.

  • Look, is Avalanche coming or not …??

    I'm sick-up & fed with the explanationless holdup!!

  • xyzs

    Yeah but no.
    I am tired of paying so many subscriptions BS instead of just having things done locally. This is pushing people to just be consumers to an exterme level.
    You don't own your game copy, you don't know where is is computed, you pay monthly to be able to run it, and you need of course to get a good internet plan to have a mediocre latency.
    I prefer to invest $1000 every 5 years for a good gpu and run it by myself, it's cheeper on the long run, I wenjoy my hardware, and I can even get money by reselling it.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      But for trying out PCVR, it is hard to beat this, say to run MSFS, before spending 2000 on on 4080 based PC.

      • NicoleJsd

        4090 is actually not enough to run msfs without jagged motion smoothing at 90fps at high/ultra. It’s more cpu bottleneck anyway. I personally wait for 10800x3d or the like to upgrade from 7800x3d.

        I mean 2020msfs of course 24 is a distant future when it will be comfortably playable in VR

      • xyzs

        To play MSFS, you need proper controllers, so you cannot play in standalone + stream mode from the start.

        As a 4090 user, I can confirm that it's not unlimited power indeed in VR, I play in moderate resolution.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      With Nvidia Geforce Now, you "own" your game copy, as much as this is legally possible, as it connects to your Steam/Epic/GOG account and lets you play all the games that you already own there, as long as they are part of Nvidia's library. Which includes lots of well known titles, but forces you to still own a PC for more exotic ones.

      Technically you don't need to subscribe thanks to their free tier limited to 1h session length. I've been a paying subscriber for several years mostly for convenience, but recently considered dropping back to free because I now rarely use it due to a lack of time. Paying customers don't have to wait for slots and get 6h session length, but at least in the past I rarely had to wait even on the free tier as long as I avoided times when kids came home from school and logged in to play Fortnite with their friends.

      Technically it works pretty much flawless. My Geforce servers are in Paris, ~1000km from where I live, with AFAIR less than 15ms network latency, and connection issue pretty much always due to a (not recommended) shitty Wifi, while a 50 Mbit DSL connection worked just fine. I don't play any competitive shooters, which could explain why I never had latency issues.

      I initially subscribed while moving, than later stayed subscribed for the convenience of being able to launch hundreds of games without having to first install them. This lead to giving lots of unplayed titles in my Steam library a first try, mosty using a Steam Deck, lounging wherever I liked. I'm now tempted to stay subscribed to at least try the same on Quest 3

  • guest

    Clouds are inherently latent. It doesn't matter how much bandwidth it has!

  • NicoleJsd

    They are too busy snorting coke and watching the cash roll in to mop the comments. Can’t blame them, I’d choose that too vs some janitor duty

  • namekuseijin

    as useless as xbox cloud crap

    up your game, you flatards