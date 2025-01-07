NVIDIA announced at CES 2025 that its extending support for its cloud gaming platform GeForce NOW to Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, and Pico headsets.

The announcement doesn’t appear to include support for VR cloud gaming—i.e. the ability to play play VR-native titles—but rather access to standard games playable across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and handheld gaming devices.

Users on Vision Pro, Quest 3/S and Pico headsets will be able to stream games via GeForce NOW via browsers when the version 2.0.70 update starts rolling out later this month, Nvidia says.

When it does arrive, Nvidia says we can expect “all the bells and whistles of NVIDIA technologies, including ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS.” GeForce NOW for VR headsets is said to include support for gamepad-compatible titles on a “massive virtual screen.”

Notably, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers users limited access for free, and greater, higher-quality access across various daily passes and monthly subscription options. It also boasts over 2,000 titles in its library.

Nvidia isn’t the first to offer cloud gaming to standalone VR devices. In 2022, Pluto VR brought its short-lived cloud gaming service to Quest. Called PlutoSphere, the companion app was pulled from the store in early 2024 amid a wider crackdown by Meta to remove unapproved cloud streaming services.

Consequently, Microsoft was given the green light to bring its Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass library to Quest in late 2023.