It appears Oculus is currently testing out Android app integration on Quest, which could bring to the standalone headset everything from Spotify to Among Us.

The news was first reported by YouTuber ‘The Mysticle’, saying that he found a number of non-VR Android apps in the ‘Preview App’ section of the Oculus Store. The Preview App section of the store is where you can find games and experiences that are typically in a prerelease state, often reserved for private beta testing and for press preview.

We weren’t able to reproduce the claim and confirm the news ourselves, however both ‘The Mystical’ and a Discord user have snapped images from within Oculus Home featuring multiple apps in their Preview Apps section. Some of the apps include Among Us, TikTok, Zoom, Spotify, Snap, MS Remote Desktop and MS One Note.

Both Oculus Quest and Quest 2 feature a chipset running the Android operating system; even allowing users to install and run those apps on the headset in ‘flat’ mode could bring a massive new set of apps including different web browsers, video players, games, and utilities.

John Carmack, Oculus Consulting CTO, mentioned late last year that although he was pushing to bring Android apps to Oculus Quest, he was “not winning” the debate internally at Facebook. Provided Oculus isn’t just testing the waters, it seems Carmack may have finally won that debate.

  • kontis

    So first they listened to him about Air Link and now Android Apps.

    Did something happen that made them listen to Carmack more?

    My guess is either some numbers weren’t as good as they hoped (their every big decision about Rift was based on sales) or they know something new about plans or progress of Apple and/or Google and got scared.

    I mean, a Quest 2 clone released today with either full support of IOS apps with is entire ecosystem or Android apps with full Google Play integration would be a giant problem for Facebook.

    They literally wouldn’t have to do anything more or anything special, just exactly the same as Facebook and they immediately would have a giant advantage.

    The more XR becomes normal and mainstream friendly the more advantage these mobile platforms can bring. This is the biggest weakness of facebook’s master plan. The second is the fact that everyone hates them.

    • Anonymous

      How is this relevant at all? Just because FB is evil and greedy then they can’t possibly have even one person other than Carmack, out of 52,000 employees, who can make a smart, competitive decision?

      Quest 2 has been boasting about the vision of integrating VR as a part of daily work and play life since DAY 1 so none of this is a surprise. In fact even a little late but they are lucky because no one has seemd to care to challenge FB directly in AIO VR.

      Seriously the notion of FB is pure evil and any decisions that seemed good must be Carmack is getting really old and stupid. Bashing FB for things they do poorly is fine, but pure hate like this for things they do right is really annoying.

  • S Ander

    I have watched every Oculus connect(now Facebook connect) and Carmack always had fresh and clear vision what should be done with vr and ar.

    I have sideloaded android apps to my Quest 2 but i would hope they will add ability to use apps on the backround like spotify or discrord calls.

    • Blaexe

      Not always obviously…Carmack for example didn’t believe in the value of 6DOF tracked controllers initially.