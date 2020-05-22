To celebrate the one year anniversary of the release of Quest and Rift S, Oculus is hosting a sale on heap of games for both headsets, including some Quest bundles with top titles.

Oculus has kicked off its anniversary sale which runs through May 25th, 11:59 PM PT (your local time here).

On the Quest side, the company is offering three bundles, a rotating daily deal, and discounts on 15 individual titles. Here’s the bundle breakdown and today’s daily deal (see everything on sale here):

Quest Best Sellers Pack – $140 (24% discount) The Climb SUPERHOT VR Moss Espire 1: VR Operative Sports Scramble Gun Club VR Creed: Rise to Glory

Quest Essentials Pack – $90 (23% discount) Arizona Sunshine Job Simulator Space Pirate Trainer BOXVR Racket: Nx

Quest Starter Pack – $50 (23% discount) Pistol Whip I Expect You to Die Eleven Table Tennis

Daily Deal (May 22nd): Star Trek Bridge Crew – $22.50 (25% discount)

Bundle prices are automatically adjusted to account for games that you already own.

On the Rift side, the anniversary sale has brought discounts on 166 titles (and there may be more to come throughout the sale). Check out all the Rift games on sale; here’s a handful that caught our eye: