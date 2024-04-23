Meta dropped a major announcement yesterday, saying it plans to allow select partners to build third-party headsets that will run Horizon OS (formerly Quest OS). The news is prompting significant discussion within the XR industry, including from Oculus founder Palmer Luckey.

Here’s a quick primer for those of you who are newer to XR industry. What eventually became the ‘Quest’ headset and ‘Horizon OS’ platform from Meta started when the company bought a VR startup called Oculus back in 2014. Oculus was founded by Palmer Luckey, who was a prominent voice in the XR industry before ultimately being pushed out of Facebook over divisive politics. Although he went on to found a military defense technology company after his ousting, Luckey remains an influential voice within the XR industry—even if he did build a headset designed to kill the wearer.

So that brings us to this week’s Horizon OS news; the biggest move that Meta has made with its XR strategy in years. The company says it will allow select partners to build their own headsets which will run Horizon OS, with the hope that the range of headset choices will expand while sharing a common software platform for users and developers. Although it’s still far from this vision, this is Meta’s first major step toward its stated goal of wanting to be the ‘Android of XR’.

What does Oculus founder Palmer Luckey make of the news? Well, it’s an ‘I told you so’ moment a decade in the making.

Luckey tells Road to VR that opening up the platform to third-party headset makers was “explicitly our plan over ten years ago, but Facebook would later pivot Oculus hard away from it.”

He points to an interview from 2014 in which Brendan Iribe, CEO of Oculus at the time, reasoned, “if we do want to get a billion people on virtual reality, which is our goal, we’re not going to sell 1 billion pairs of glasses ourselves. We are openly talking to any kind of partner that wants to jump into VR, and there’s a lot of interest right now.”

Gear VR was the first Oculus headset made by a third-party

And the company did in fact pursue that strategy. In 2015 Oculus teamed up with Samsung which released Gear VR, a headset ‘shell’ which worked by slotting a Samsung phone into the device to function as the brains and display of the headset. The headset’s software platform, however, was made by Oculus. Samsung released several iterations of Gear VR over the years but ultimately the effort didn’t find product-market fit, and Samsung discontinued the devices.

Today Luckey says, “I always strongly believed that Oculus should endeavor to build a technology platform that powered/supported every headset, even competitors like [HTC] Vive. […] this was always the correct strategy. Hopefully it isn’t too late.”

  • As per usual, Luckey’s probably right.
    But he and King Carmack got into it recently
    with the assclown “Boz”: surprised nothing on RTVR about it ….

    • shadow9d9

      Because who cares about 2 people that left the industry years ago?

  • Ondrej

    HTC didn’t want SteamVR taking its software money and quickly tried to pivot to their own store after the first Vive.
    Why would they be okay with Meta doing that instead? Would Meta, unlike Valve, share the software cut with them?

    Funnily enough, in the interviews before CV1 Oculus execs were already saying why they needed to start their own store and ecosystem and not let Valve take all software profits with Steam – and they were still a small indie hardware company. But somehow they expected other, bigger companies to be in that position instead.

    • Sven Viking

      I’m guessing there will be some type of revenue split, because I doubt most of these companies will plan to make a fortune off the hardware alone. If they can’t make something price-competitive with Quest, a substantial portion of potential customers will just get a Quest even if a more expensive headset might be more focused on their main use case.

  • XRC

    If I remember correctly? Wasn’t the original plan for Oculus to make hardware and Valve run the digital store?

    Jump forward over a decade and Meta are making hardware and Valve taking their 30% cut of PCVR software sales on Steam for Meta headset owners; funny how it came full circle.

    • Sven Viking

      Oculus always planned their own store (Oculus Share was intended to be a starting point for it). Valve just didn’t think it’d be that much competition for Steam (considering other PC game stores from much larger companies haven’t turned out to be much of a threat), so it’d still come down to Oculus making the hardware and Valve making most of the money from software sales.

      And even with Facebook backing, that’s probably largely what happened on PC . A lot of people with Oculus headsets buy most of their PCVR games on Steam.

  • Only trolls hide comments

