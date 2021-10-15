Quest 2 was launched this week one year ago. To celebrate, Oculus has put together five discounted game bundles alongside nearly 30 other Quest games on sale.

It’s hard to believe its only been a year since Quest 2 launched, but here we are. The headset first hit the market back in October 2020, and has been going strong ever since. Between then and now the headset has seen a number of major improvements, and Facebook recently introduced a new Quest 2 base model with 128GB, doubling the storage over the original 64GB model.

If you’re looking for something new to do in your Quest, now might be a great time to find just the thing—especially if you live where the weather is starting to cool down! For the anniversary of Quest 2, Oculus has put together five discounted game bundles which are available through October 17th:

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

GORN

The Thrill of the Fight

Demeo

Creed: Rise to Glory

Eleven Table Tennis

Walkabout Mini Golf

Swarm

Synth Riders

Until You Fall

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Job Simulator

I Expect You To Die

Vader Immortal: Episode I

Vader Immortal: Episode II

Vader Immortal: Episode III

In addition to these bundles, there’s also some great deals on nearly 30 individual Quest games, all of which you can see here.

Will you be adding anything new to your collection during this sale? Let us know in the comments below!