Even though Quest 2 was leaked well before it was officially announced, Facebook still did their level best to hide the box from prying eyes while en route to developers, camouflaging it as an ordinary household clothing iron.

Now that the developer NDAs have expired, InsiteVR CEO Angel Say shared a candid photo of the Quest 2’s box as it arrived well before yesterday’s consumer launch.

Facebook mocked up an ordinary looking decoy box: ordinary if you’re not familiar with the company’s design language, that is.

A picture of a clothing iron and two faucet handles, a phony ‘O’ logo, and the fake name ‘Sluco Armiarm’, an anagram for its codename ‘Oculus Miramar’, did enough to assuage curious couriers and other onlookers from investigating further.

Since everyone is posting their #quest2 boxes here's a picture of the decoy box I received an early dev kit in. Smart way to prevent any leaks from happening while in transit. And no, the Quest 2 does not do a good job removing wrinkles in your clothes 😂 pic.twitter.com/zhbs1vS1aq — Angel Say (@sayangel) October 13, 2020

It seems the company also sent out a more plain version to some developers by simply stamping their modified ‘O’ logo onto a plain carboard box, VR developer ‘RJ’ shows in a recent tweet.

In the end though, at least one person with early access to the then unannounced headset spilled the beans before Facebook could triumphantly unveil it at the digital version of Facebook Connect this year.

Leaked photos of the headset actually surfaced back in July showing off basically everything we wanted to see, which likely wrinkled a few shirts at the Facebook mothership. But as Angel Say noted, Quest 2 probably makes for a pretty lousy clothing iron.