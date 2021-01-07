In a look back at 2020, Facebook Reality Lab’s head Andrew Bosworth revealed that Quest 2 quietly celebrated a few new milestones shortly after its October 13th launch.

In the blogpost, Bosworth says that despite the need for social distancing in 2020, it’s actually been a pretty great year for the company in terms of growing virtual reality.

“VR had a tremendous year. Oculus Quest 2 is our fastest-growing VR headset, thanks to the convergence of leading VR form factors and the content built by our developer community.”

Bosworth didn’t mention any hard figures, but he says that Quest 2 “surpassed the original Quest’s monthly active people in less than 7 weeks,” an impressive feat.

A Facebook spokesperson told Road to VR that this is based on concurrent measurements between the two headsets. However Quest 2 has also since surpassed Quest 1’s record high number of monthly active users, the company tells us.

Photo by Road to VR

Considering the original Quest managed to generate $150 million of revenue in apps and games sales—calculated after its 2019 launch until shortly before Quest 2 was released—there’s no telling what Quest 2 will be able to accomplish in the same time frame.

Additionally, Bosworth says there are now more women using Quest 2 than any of their previous headsets—which Facebook says is based on overall percentage, not simply a raw number.

SEE ALSO
Walmart Product Listing May Point to Quest 2 Pricing & Storage Sizes

None of this really comes as a surprise though; company CEO Mark Zuckerberg reported shortly after its launch that Quest 2 had generated five times the number of pre-orders over the original, so Quest 2 was well positioned to be a hit. Granted, it’s been a captured market, with stay-at-home orders affecting many people, however Bosworth says the company is also focusing on providing work-from-home solutions to help fill in the obvious gaps.

“This is the year we take steps to make immersive experiences more social with Facebook Horizon,” he says, referring to the company’s still in-beta social VR platform. “And as the office concept evolves, we’re building out our capacity for meaningful social presence in virtual work spaces”

What does 2021 hold for Facebook? Outside of eventually releasing Horizon for regular users, it’s hard to tell. We know the company is gearing up to one day deliver AR glasses thanks to its research done via Project Aria, a sensor-rich pair of glasses which the company will use to train its AR perception systems and asses public perception of the technology That’s not likely happening any time soon though, so we’re interested to see just where the company goes in the meantime.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ad

    Interesting that he compares it to the first Quest, considering at that point the Quest 1 was a standalone headset only with a library of ten games and they sold two headsets, not one, so it’s more useful to know about Rift S plus Quest numbers. I didn’t even know the first quest had pre orders.

    This does sound a bit odd though, it seems like it’s partly a matter of low retention on Quest 1 and being two weeks out from Christmas. Sort of like cherry picking.

    • Matthew Lake

      It’s been said that Quest 1 had a high retention rate, higher than GO and Rift. People were using it more like a console. I think it was Carmack who said that, but not sure.

      It’s not really surprising if you look at the interest (see attached image) and keywords related to “intent to purchase” on Google trends.. i.e product + store name.

      Quest has had more interest in the past few weeks than the entire history of PSVR that went on to sell 6+ million over 4 years. Easy to see that FB will have sold 10 Million Quests by 2023.
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/dc778fed8c2e7f5442d4c34b35b80cbd2204e3afedabffd38ae16fb814d4120b.jpg

      • Blaexe

        That’s not the right way to use Google Trends. You’re asking about the precise term “Oculus Quest” and “PSVR”. But you want the whole topic. Then it looks like this:

        https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b22f45121dd14d6541ec451693c20af419a5618f8921ff866845f47bc7229d04.png

        • Matthew Lake

          Interested in people searching for the exact product not the whole topic which can be quite broad. Using search terms is not a ‘wrong way’ to do this.

          Also, looking at search terms that show buying intent, it shows a similar story.

          These are good signals that Quest is going to be far more popular and in demand than PSVR (the fasted selling headset prior to Quest). Nothing wrong with that, it’s good for VR.

          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/76933296ce1705a437855e3c067217f3ce143cb158ea362ea39bc8f8595bc5a5.jpg

          • Blaexe

            Yes, it’s “the wrong way” because the outcome is misleading. “PSVR” is not even the real term, it’s “Playstation VR”. You’re comparing apples to oranges, I’m comparing apples to apples. And my graph is significantly closer to the real deal.

            Or do you actually think Quest was 5x more popular than PSVR ever was? My graph includes every google search that deals with the topic of Quest and PSVR, not only the exact terms.

          • Matthew Lake

            Use “PlayStation VR” and “Oculus Quest” search terms and it shows a similar thing (PSVR is probably a more popular search term).

            Well, I disagree for the reasons I already stated. The topic is too broad. The comparison I did is a fair one as it deals with only the HMD itself, not games, peripherals, or whatever.

            And as I just showed you, there are good indicators that people are searching more with keywords relating to buying intent (product + store) for Quest far more than PSVR.

            FB probably had 2 Million manufactured for the holiday and Quest was completely sold out. They’ll be manufacturing around 3.5 Million per year. Let’s say they sold about 1.5 Million Quest 1’s.

            My prediction is that they’ll be at 10+ million units sold by 2023.

            Sometime in…

            2023 = 10M
            2024 = 20M
            2025 = 40M

            Why do you think it’s so hard to believe that a completely standalone device that doesn’t require a console won’t be selling like crazy?

            Things have changed. You must be blind if you’ve not felt or seen the change.

            I’ve been bugging my friends to buy a VR headset for 4 years and they never did. I gave up asking a year ago.

            Many of them have now just bought a Quest 2. I hear this over and over again with other people as well. A lot of people are now getting into VR because of Quest.

            It’s not just for gamers either. So it’s going to sell much better than PSVR.

            I wouldn’t be surprised if Sony is looking at the success of Quest and thinking about doing a hybrid device similar to it.

            VR will be mainstream in 2 years.

          • Blaexe

            You didn’t answer my simple question that breaks your whole argument: Do you think that Quest was actually 5x as popular than PSVR at the most popular time ever?

            And no, VR will not be mainstream if you define mainstream as “console level”. Take a look at PS5 and Switch numbers. And keep in mind PS5 was basically backordered within minutes.

          • cleaverboy

            i haven’t heard a single good thing about PSVR, while friends with quest 2 are raving about it. so yeah, i believe it.