Launched back in October 2020, Oculus Quest 2 effectively set the bar for standalone VR headsets by delivering a high-quality experience at a relatively low price. Now, for a limited time, you can nab a Quest 2 for $50 off from Target.

Usually priced at $300, the 64GB variant of Quest 2 is now on sale at Target for $250, which includes free two-day shipping. Only the 64GB variant is currently on sale, as the larger capacity 256GB variant is still marked at its launch price of $400.

Without a doubt, it’s one of the best deals in VR right now. In the box you’ll find the Quest 2 headset, two Touch controllers, some AA batteries, a headset charging cable and power adapter—that’s everything you need to play games like Beat Saber, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, SUPERHOT VR, and all of the top games on the Oculus Store.

Quest 2 is capable of more than just playing games from the Oculus Store too. With a nice and long USB-C cable (via Oculus Link), you can hook up to a VR-ready computer to play VR games from Steam like Half-Life: Alyx (2020), arguably the best single-player VR game to date. If you have the right Wi-Fi setup, you can also play wirelessly too through Air Link. Check to see if your computer is up to snuff for either method.

Granted, there is somewhat of a catch to all of it. You’ll need to link a valid Facebook account to use Quest 2—that’s part of the reason why you still can’t buy an Oculus products in Germany right now, Europe’s largest market. Facebook has also recently begun testing out targeted ads in paid games, which may put a sour spin on the whole thing. Still, it’s a heck of a deal at $250, one you might not see until Black Friday later this year.