Oculus today announced new features coming to Quest 2 in update v28, including Air Link for wireless PC VR streaming, support for 120Hz refresh rate, and the ability to track your desk and keyboard in VR for enhanced productivity.

The latest Quest update is due to start rolling out to users any day now and will bring with it a slew of updates.

Air Link for Wireless PC VR on Quest 2

Image courtesy Oculus

The Oculus Link feature has long allowed Quest and Quest 2 to plug into a VR Ready PC to play PC VR content from Oculus PC or SteamVR. Now in v28 Oculus will introduce Air Link to Quest 2, which will allow the same PC VR streaming functionality over a Wi-Fi connection.

Oculus says that Air Link will launch initially as an experimental feature, which it expects to improve over time. So far it sounds like Air Link will only work with Quest 2 (and not the original Quest). Air Link will require v28 software on both Quest 2 and the Oculus PC software before it will work.

Oculus says that Air Link will work best if your PC is connected to your router via ethernet and if you use your Quest 2 in the same room as a 5GHz router, otherwise you might see performance issues due to varying connection quality. The company says that the wired version, Oculus Link, will continue to offer the best quality and most reliable experience.

SEE ALSO
'Realworld' Aims to Bring a Multiplayer 'Google Earth VR' Alternative to Quest & More

While Air Link will only work on Quest 2, third party applications like Virtual Desktop can also stream PC VR content wirelessly to the original Quest.

120Hz Refresh Rate on Quest 2

Image courtesy Facebook

We’ve known this one was in the works for some time now, but v28 of the Quest software will finally bring an optional 120Hz refresh rate to Quest 2.

Most apps today run at 72Hz, while a handful of apps and the Quest 2 system software run at 90Hz. The new 120Hz mode will initially be introduced as an experimental feature which users will be able to opt into, thus allowing developers to run their apps up to 120Hz if they choose.

Quest 2 currently supports 72Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz refresh rates. Higher refresh rates are harder to maintain from performance standpoint, but can reduce flicker while increasing immersion and comfort.

Oculus also says it will upgrade Oculus Link to support a 120Hz refresh rate in the future (though it isn’t clear if this will come to Air Link).

Desk & Keyboard Tracking

Similar to the couch tracking feature which was recently added, v28 of the Quest software will allow users to mark their desk to be tracked by the Guardian boundary system. This will show the location of your desk from within the headset, making it easy to pull up a chair and sit down with a keyboard and mouse for productivity work. The desk’s location will be saved as its own Guardian boundary, making it easy to return to the desk even if it isn’t in your usual playspace.

SEE ALSO
Microsoft Announces Mesh, a Foundation for Building Multi-user XR Applications

Alongside desk tracking, Oculus is also adding keyboard tracking to v28 of the Quest software. This will allow you to see a 3D model of a keyboard in VR, including a representation of your hands so that it’s easier to type while in VR.

Out of the gate this will only work with a specific keyboard, the Logitech K830 [Amazon], though Oculus says it plans to expand the feature to other keyboards in the future.

Oculus indicates that desk and keyboard tracking will be supported on both Quest and Quest 2.

– – — – –

As with prior updates, v28 will roll out slowly to Quest and Quest 2 users, likely over the course of a week or more, but you can check for an update manually to see if it’s available to you. Here’s how:

How to Update Quest and Quest 2
  1. In your headset, bring up the Quest menu by pressing the Oculus button on your right controller. Find the Settings section (gear icon).
  2. On the left of the Settings section select ‘About’ at the bottom of the list
  3. Look next to the ‘Software Update’ label to see if a new version is available
  4. Check the ‘Version’ label to see which version is currently installed

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Till Eulenspiegel

    120 hz is only useful when using the the PC to run the games. Facebook should use ML to create high quality interpolation for 120fps in future headsets.

    • Adrian Meredith

      120hz is best for watching videos because it lines up nicely with 24fps, 30fps and 60fps

      • gothicvillas

        Oh i didnt know that

      • Przemo-c

        And for high speed games that are not that graphically complex. Like Eleven Table tennis.

  • Keyboard tracking – Awesome!
    Logitech Keyboard supported- Awesome!
    The K830 – …. Eeeeh…. not so good.

    Might actually be one of the worst keyboards the company makes. Shallow keys, crumby Touchpad, doesn’t use easy-to-replace alkalines so you have to keep charging it. I know their thought it, “It’s like a laptop keyboard!”. But when is that EVER a good thing? Laptop keyboards are children of comprise and space restrictions. Why would you purposely make those sacrifices if you didn’t have to??

    As for the “AirLink”, as every Virtual Desktop users thinks, it’s about @#$%ing time! Looks like Virtual Desktop though is still the superior software for compatibility with Quest 1, compression features, frame rate options, and likely sheer performance.

    • Kraeuterbutter

      “Immersed” has also a feature so you can track your keyboard inside VR

      Immersed is similar to VirtualDesktop

      you can use any “normal” keyboard with immersed..
      you calibrate die position of 3 keys on the keyboard, thats it..

      its not super-accurate for all keys… but when you can use 10finger blind it helps a lot in finding the “f” and the “j” key to start typing

      immersed is free as demo, but than can only use one or 2 virtual monitors
      nevertheless worth trying und playing around with it

  • Jesusaves

    I have a 8kx,got it used and slightly damaged at a fair price. But I do have a quest 2. It cost a sliver of what Pimax charges. It does much and has always received terrific updates. Look forward to this upcoming update. Virtual desktop does work well on a 5G network.

  • Greyl

    Brings more of the Quest audience over to PCVR, so that’s great. Seen a lot of them lament the limitations of VR Chat on Quest, and are eager to jump over to PCVR.