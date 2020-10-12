In addition to a handful of upcoming performance upgrades, Oculus plans to eventually merge Oculus Link directly into Quest’s interface instead of handing the job off to Oculus Dash (the Oculus PC interface) as it does now. The company has confirmed that SteamVR will continue to be supported even after the interface merger.

Last month we reported on a range of upgrades that are coming to Oculus Link—Quest’s PC-tethering capability—to ready it for Quest 2, including 90Hz refresh rate, higher resolution, and more.

Further in the future, Oculus plans to integrate the Link experience natively into the Quest interface. Rather than seeing Oculus Dash (the Oculus PC interface) when using Quest with a PC, Link will bring the PC library into the Quest interface, similar to how it presents native games. Ultimately this will allow Quest users to use Link in a much more seamless way, enabling them to jump back and forth between native and PC-based applications as if they were one in the same.

But that raises questions about whether or not Quest and Quest 2 would continue to be compatible with SteamVR via Oculus Link. As it stands today, Quest and Quest 2 users see Oculus Dash when using Oculus Link, and from there they can launch into the SteamVR environment to browse games and content.

Fortunately, Oculus tells Road to VR that the interface changes to Oculus Link won’t impact SteamVR compatibility.

The company didn’t elaborate on exactly how users could continue to use SteamVR via Oculus Link, but one likely outcome is that—in addition to seeing a list of available PC apps in their Quest interface—Oculus Link users would also see an ‘Oculus Dash’ app which would allow them to continue to access Dash if desired. From there they could launch into the SteamVR environment as they do now.

As of now Oculus hasn’t said when the Oculus Link updates will hit, but the native interface integration is likely to come sometime after the performance improvements aimed at Quest 2.

  • Michael Lupton

    I would be shocked if it didn’t. However with the integration that still may mean a loss of some of the PC functionality I use to stream, like having invisible chat windows off to my side so I can interact with chat.

  • Ad

    I would not be surprised if they try and make you take off the headset and launch SteamVR games with a keyboard, but that would mess us the desktop view so it would be more trouble than it’s worth.

    • jimmy

      valve simp

  • Lucas Cunningham

    I still don’t get why they don’t just let VD’s streaming feature work natively, why do the sink R & D budget into developing a redundant “air link?”

    The only financial incentive for them to make their own rendition would be to increase sales on the Rift store, which could only be guaranteed if air link didn’t work with steamvr. This would make air link an inferior product from the get go and it wouldn’t get used much anyway, so I really don’t see what their play is (unless they get into selling overpriced wifi dongles).

    • kontis

      My hypothesis is that offering air link diminishes the almost exclusivity of frictionless tether-free experience of Oculus Quest and extends it to PCVR (Microsoft Windows + Valve’s Steam), which might be a “meh” business proportion compared to actual XR needs of Facebook (a fully controlled platform with billion+ users, ie. smartglasses).

      They need PC support to lure PC users and geeks.
      But they also want you to eventually ditch the PC completely.

      • Lucas Cunningham

        Yeah, I guess they do quite a bit to improve the platform that they haven’t yet really monetized, like optical hand tracking.

        I want official airlink soon, especially since Q2 has wifi 6, but I really think they should take the cuffs of VD anyway.

      • IcedForce

        Pretty much this plus making the experience worse to lower the numbers until they can say “only a fraction of minority uses this feature, so we decided to remove it as it gives us headaches and not many use it”. Kind of same that they did with Rift, they made the Rift S so, it was better than Quest but not really competing with anything new and kind of stupid buy over Quest and probably in the meeting where they decided to leave the Rift S as the last Rift someone used the argument: “There isn’t enough sales to justify continuing developing the Rift line-up”.

        This is one of the oldest tricks in the book and we will probably soon see if they are using it. To be precise, we will see it once the migration happens and if there is community noise to the direction of “it is hard/tricky/inconvenient to use SteamVR from the new UI” and if Facebook says something to it that will be in something like “it is not us but Steam makes it hard to support SteamVR and we are doing our best”, that’s when we know they are playing the trick of “not enough users to support feature”. Then they just need to keep it under the radar or even get media to report about it “Valve making SteamVR supporting difficult” and have their fanboys commenting on everywhere “it’s not that bad” and when it comes to release Quest 3 or 4 we will hear “We decided to stop supporting SteamVR because our data shows less and less users use that feature”.