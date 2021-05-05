If you own an Oculus Quest and you’ve been salivating over the high-flying parkour madness of STRIDE, developers Joy Way recently announced that it’s gotten through the approval process to launch on Quest.

Joy Way announced the news late last week, saying that while they can now officially plan for launch on the Oculus Store for Quest, that predictably more work is still needed to get it up to snuff.

1/2 Big news! #STRIDE has been approved for Oculus Quest 🥳 @oculus has accepted our concept pitch for putting STRIDE on Quest. We still need to work out some details with the Oculus team as we get closer to finishing the Quest port. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CrfWdoFBV8 — Joy Way — VR Games Devs (@JoyWayVR) April 30, 2021

In the meantime, Joy Way is offering sign-ups for a closed beta on Quest, however participants will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to play.

Stride combines high-flying parkour action with the sort of run and gun rooftop madness of a John Wick film. It’s currently only available on PC VR headsets in early access, having launched on Steam back in September 2020. It’s also slated to arrive on PSVR at some point as well, however it’s since been delayed on PSVR to “late 2021,” Joy Way says.

Check out Stride in action in the gameplay trailer below: