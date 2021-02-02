‘STRIDE’ is Finally Coming to PSVR, Bringing Mirror’s Edge-style Action in Early 2021

The high-flying shooter STRIDE (2020) from developer Joy Way is finally making its way to PSVR, with release set for sometime in early 2021.

The Mirror’s Edge-style game is slated to include all of the recent most additions from the PC VR version, including ‘Arena’, ‘Time Run’, and ‘Endless’ modes. There’s no official release date yet for the PSVR version, however Joy Way says to “stay tuned.”

Stay tuned for the release date! https://t.co/LYG2W2Sqgm — Joy Way — VR Games Devs (@JoyWayVR) February 2, 2021

Stride offers up parkour challenges that let you sail across rooftops and shoot down hordes of gun-totting baddies in cinematic slow motion. You can also grab ledges, vault through windows, slide down cables, and swing from hooks, making you feel like a true action hero.

Joy Way says it’s still working on a story mode for the game, so it’s uncertain whether that will make it to PSVR on launch day or we’ll still have to wait. Either way, it’s definitely worth a play.

With a PSVR release coming soon, it raises the question whether Oculus Quest will be getting Stride as well. There’s still no word on when/if a Quest version is in the pipeline, however the chances are good. Now optimized for the more humble PS consoles, it gives the studio a clear incentive to release on the standalone Quest platform—especially since unit sales on Quest tend to offer up to 10 times the return as opposed to their PC VR counterparts.