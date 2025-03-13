Path of Fury – Episode I: Tetsuo’s Tower is launching today on Quest, offering up an on-rails battle against a cadre of kung fu fighting gangsters through an ’80s-inspired underworld.

Developed by Leonard Menchiari, director of Trek to Yomi (2022), and published by Abonico Game Works, the first episode of Path of Fury is an on-rails VR adventure inspired in the Chinese kung fu flicks, such as Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai’s early work, Indonesian action film The Raid (2011), and games like Time Crisis and the Fist of the North Star arcade cabinet.

Supported by the Quest 2 and above, Path of Fury challenges you to fight your way through a relentless gauntlet, armed with nothing but your fists and willpower to defeat loads of gangsters and bosses along your way to the top of Tetsuo’s fortress.

Here’s how Menchiari describes the action:

Precision and speed are everything. Each enemy has a weakness—you’ll have to find it and strike before they swarm. As the floors stack higher, so do the odds. The action doesn’t let up, and neither can you. This is pure, high-stakes combat where every punch counts, and hesitation could be fatal. Path of Fury doesn’t just test your skill—it tests your endurance. The question is: how far can you go?

In our short time previewing Path of Fury – Episode I: Tetsuo’s Tower back in January, the game seemed to deliver everything on the tin, proving to be a stylish VR brawler that deftly blends arcade-style combat with ’80s action-movie vibes, delivering a punch-heavy workout in a well-crafted, retro-inspired underworld.

You can find Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo’s Tower for Quest 2 and above over on the Horizon Store, priced at $10. The game is set to unlock today, March 13th, at 10 AM PT (local time here).