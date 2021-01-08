Pavlov VR, the VR shooter in Early Access for PC VR headsets, just got its biggest update yet which not only brings WW2 weapons, character models, and maps to the game, but also multiplayer tanks so you can finally put a little more Blitz in your Krieg.

The free update is now live, and includes weapons from both the Axis and Allied powers, including Germany, Britain, the US, and the USSR. In total, the update brings 18 new guns, six grenade variations and three rocket launchers to the game.

One of the biggest parts of the update is undoubtedly the new multi-crew tanks. Each tank includes three spots, which service a driver, gunner, and commander.

Everyone is important though, since manning a tank requires all three players to participate. You’ll need to drive, load munitions, spot for enemies, and aim/shoot heavy machine guns and its main armament too. Needless to say, the most disciplined tank crews will probably be the most successful.

Alongside tanks, a new mode is also here called ‘Tank TDM’, which features a 10v10 game mode for maps big enough for tanks to navigate.

Developers Vankrupt Games say in the new tank mode a “special class that will spawn with a blowtorch in their utility for Tank repairing. To repair a tank, activate the gas by pressing trigger on the black knob and making contact with the flame to the tank to weld repairs.”

You’ll be able to find a game any time of the day thanks to the studio’s 24/7 servers, which host ‘Tank TDM’ on its first-party Stalingrad map. There are also plenty of third-party maps now created by community members too.

The update comes free as a part of the base game, which is available for PC VR headsets on Steam for $15 (currently 40% off $25 MSRP). You can check out the full list of updates coming to Pavlov VR here.