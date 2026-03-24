‘PAYDAY: Aces High’ VR Game Announced for Quest & PC VR, Reveal Trailer Here

During the VR Games Showcase today, Fast Travel Games revealed PAYDAY: Aces High, an upcoming VR co-op heist game set in Starbreeze Entertainment’s PAYDAY universe.

Slated to launch sometime this year on Quest and SteamVR headsets, PAYDAY: Aces High promises to bring some frenetic four-player co-op action, letting you take on the role of different ‘Aces’.

Here’s how Fast Travel describes the action:

After being framed by business titan Warren Jupiter, players team up to take revenge through the signature chaos of a PAYDAY heist. Design your own unique loadout, mixing weapons, gadgets and skills to become the ultimate, high-caliber heister. Infiltrate banks, museums, and even a luxury penthouse apartment, surveying each scene before choosing the perfect moment to go loud and secure your payday.

While the reveal trailer only showcased a few weapons, the studio says Payday: Aces High is coming with a full arsenal of ARs, SMGs, shotguns, pistols, and a host of gadgets, including grapple and sentry guns.

And just like the broader Payday series, each mission earns you cash and rep, which lets you successively unlock better skills, gear, and gadgets.

It also seems that teams will need to get pretty tactical when planning out missions, as the game offers up four Aces to choose from, each with their own gameplays style:

Ace of Hearts: The Mastermind – The brain behind the chaos. Lines up every angle, every fallback, every escape.

– The brain behind the chaos. Lines up every angle, every fallback, every escape. Ace of Clubs: The Ghost – Silent, surgical, gone before anyone knows they’ve been fooled.

– Silent, surgical, gone before anyone knows they’ve been fooled. Ace of Diamonds: The Technician – Gadget freak. Orchestrating the theater of destruction.

– Gadget freak. Orchestrating the theater of destruction. Ace of Spades: The Enforcer – The hammer that keeps hitting when things get loud.

Payday: Aces High doesn’t have a release date yet, with Fast Travel saying it’s coming sometime in 2026. The in the meantime, you can wishlist PAYDAY: Aces High for Quest on the Horizon Store and for PC VR headsets on Steam.