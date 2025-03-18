The XR landscape has changed significantly over the last five years with the flourishing of standalone headsets and new entrants like Apple and (soon) Google. Despite all of that, the PC VR platform has continued a slow but steady growth.

So much has happened in VR in last five years that if you had told me back in early 2020, I’m not sure I would have believed you.

After all, you’d have to say that Facebook is no longer called Facebook. And that the company went on to dissolve the ‘Oculus’ brand, which had long been the most recognizable name in the industry for enthusiasts and even outsiders. And you’d have to tell me that despite that, Facebook Meta still managed to turn its standalone Quest headset into the leading VR platform.

Not only that, you’d have to convince me that Apple would dive head-first into the market with its own headset… and it would cost $3,500! Oh and that Google would follow quickly behind with a complete Android XR operating system underpinning a flagship headset made by Samsung.

Not to mention Microsoft discontinuing its Windows MR platform and giving up on HoloLens (ok actually, that one I might have believed).

Despite all of this, the OG VR platform—PC VR—is still kicking, and has in fact continued to grow.

Monthly-connected Headsets on Steam Over the Last Five Years

Each month Valve collects info from Steam users to determine some baseline statistics about what kind of hardware and software is used by the platform’s population, and to see how things are changing over time, including the use of VR headsets.

The data shared in the survey represents the number of headsets connected to Steam over a given month, so we call the resulting figure ‘monthly-connected headsets’ for clarity; it’s the closest official figure there is to ‘monthly active VR users’ on Steam, with the caveat that it only tells us how many VR headsets were connected, not how many were actually used.

While Valve’s data is a useful way see which headsets are most popular on Steam, the trend of monthly-connected headsets is obfuscated because the data is given exclusively as percentages relative to Steam’s population—which itself is an unstated and constantly fluctuating figure.

If you looked only at the percent of VR users on Steam, you’d think the category must be shrinking.

But this isn’t the whole story. You need to take into account that the Steam population itself has grow a lot over the last five years. In fact, the Steam population has nearly doubled in that time.

To demystify the data Road to VR maintains a model—based on the historical survey data along with official data points directly from Valve and Steam—which aims to account for Steam’s changing population and estimate the actual count (not just the percent)—of headsets being used on Steam.

In this way we can see that the raw number of VR headsets in use on Steam has actually been slowly but steadily growing over time.

So the reality is that while Steam itself is growing faster proportionally than SteamVR users, the total number of VR users has been steadily climbing. Put another way: even though the percent of the Steam population using VR headsets is decreasing, from a developer standpoint, the number of potential VR customers has been growing.

This surely wouldn’t be the case if Valve hadn’t set up SteamVR from the outset as an open platform which any headset maker can opt into. There’s at least 24 different headsets in use on the platform each month, making SteamVR by far the largest and most diverse PC VR ecosystem.

PC VR no doubt also has Meta to thank for its continued growth after all these years and changes to the landscape. The wide availability and low cost of Quest headsets has brought many new people into the VR fold, and some of them wind up using the headset for PC VR too. Meta headsets account for a whopping 70% of monthly-connected headsets on Steam today.

What will the next five years hold for PC VR? We’ll see you in 2030 to find out!

  • Arno van Wingerde

    good to see that the number PCVR users are growing – thanks for the analysis. However, although "up" is better than "down" for a newly evolving trend, you would expect numbers to grow exponentially, rather than the 10% or so per year we can find here. Meanwhile, I have a hard time finding the time to play any kind of games at all, often newly bought games are not even openend yet. I find myself reading more about VR than actually playing it… The sheer number of new headsets and games is amazing, but who has time to play all of that?

    • XRC

      Very interesting comment because a limiting factor for many PCVR users may be a lack of time, rather than the will to play! Especially when working full time and with family commitments.

      Lack of playtime typically means less expenditure on new software because users often play favourites extensively

      Slowly working through a backlog of unplayed games here though I've been exclusively playing Into the Radius for the last few weeks

      • g-man

        yeah, that and playing being largely all you can do. I’d use my headset more if it was useful for productivity and more comfortable. AVP looks great but not CAD$5k great.

      • STL

        Right. I play in the evenings between 11 pm and 1 am only. If one has the cash for PC VR, one doesn’t have the time – and vice versa.

        • XRC

          have Monday's free typically 5-6 hours doing a roomscale game (or several)

          and early morning before work, once or twice a week, 1-2 hours for some seated simming

          220 games in my steam account….

    • Mike

      Aside from a lack of time, I'm waiting for an actually-comfortable headset that has OLED and no other dealbreakers like poor binocular overlap. I'm mostly over the novelty of VR, so I need comfort and quality, to be motivated to find the time for VR. MeganeX looks promising, but extremely expensive right now, which I can't justify right now.

      • Cl

        Deckard hopefully will be what we want

  • g-man

    Good analysis, thanks. As you didn’t state it explicitly I’ll point out that many, if not most, Quest headets are never connected to a PC so the total number of headset users is likely quite a bit higher than the Steam estimate alone.

    The flip is meta is a terrible company headed by a terrible person so I’m still hoping to see some (reasonably priced) competition in the standalone space.

  • eadVrim

    PCVR is the premium VR, fortunately Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is compatible, and with PSVR2 is much beautiful.

  • Dragon Marble

    This article also debunks another myth: standalone VR is bad for PCVR. It's likely that the proliferation of the Quest headsets is the driver behind the PCVR growth.

  • JakeDunnegan

    There's someone on these message forums (that I blocked long ago) that will tell you to take your lyin eyes right outta here! (Actually, he's not that eloquent.)

    I'm not surprised – it's a great platform to develop on. And Meta has made it a lot easier to use the Steam games which has helped both VR and the Quest line.

  • Stephen Bard

    With all this talk about Steam, people forget that there is still a very large library of Oculus/Meta PCVR games/apps and new things are continually added. Some of these offerings are exclusive and some are also available on Steam. You don't see premium new games like Lone Echo, but you do see new things of similar quality to the usual new VR offerings on Steam (most of which are underwhelming). I have never been able to understand why Meta decided to de-emphasize their PCVR offerings a couple of years ago while simultaneously improving their Link wireless service to play PCVR games. One reason that people forget about Meta PCVR is that they never have a Sale like they used to in the Old Days. I still miss our Custom Oculus PC Homes . . .

  • STL

    PC VR is the best, but it’s usually not for beginners. I put 1,000 hours into Skyrim VR on my PS4 Pro before dropping big cash—5,000 bucks—on some killer gear (Quest 3 and an ASUS laptop with an RTX 4090). My only regret? Not doing it sooner! There’s no chance this kind of power’s moving into a VR headset anytime soon.