The Game Developer Conference (GDC) is coming up next week, which could give ByteDance’s XR subsidiary Pico Interactive a perfect opportunity to showcase what, according to a recent trademark and leaked controller model, could be its next standalone VR headset.

A post by X user and serial sleuth @Lunayian shows a 3D model scraped from the Pico Connect PC client, ostensibly showing off the right controller for the alleged Pico 4S.

These look similar to the alleged Pico 5 controllers leaked on Chinese social media in September 2023, which are notably different from the Pico 4 controllers, as they omit the Quest 2-style tracking IR rings.

Lunayian noted late last week that Pico has also already trademarked the name Pico 4S, a naming scheme that may suggest more of a hardware refresh of the Pico 4 headset, which launched in Asia and Europe in October 2022.

Still, a report from The Information late last year maintained that Pico was pulling the plug on its next consumer-focused Pico 5 VR headset in favor of competing with Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess what the company has planned in terms of a potential Pico 4S, Pico 5, or what some rumors suggest could also include a Pico 5 Pro Max.

Despite wide-reaching layoffs at Pico, the China-based headset creator is going to have it usual presence at GDC 2024, which takes place March 18th-22nd in San Francisco. We’ll be reporting on all things XR coming out of GDC, so make sure to check back soon for the latest in games and hardware.

  • xyzs

    I really do not recommend Pico to people who are hesitating with a Quest 2 or 3.
    The optics of the Pico 4 are really terrible and when you move your head, everything warps, and it really feels like nauseous. Also, the sweet spot is as narrow as fresnel lenses…

    The only things I liked with it were the motorized IPD adjustment (that’s not even important), and the OS that feels not that bad in terms of polishement compared to Quest OS, but the store was empty AF..

    I honestly don’t understand how some YouTubers claim it’s at the level of a Quest on the hardware ? It’s not.

    I am not even a pro Meta, I sold my Q2, because I thought I was no good enough to keep it, yet I was even more disappointed by my Pico 4…

    • YouTube “influencers” offer the best opinions money can buy.

    • kebo

      Sorry, I never experienced your described warping ever. Been using it for over a year now (mostly PC via VD). Lenses and resolution are superb. 300g weight at the front is better than Quest3.

      HOWEVER, onbaord computer is terrible. On paper it has got the same power as the Quest2 but the stand alone games are massevly scaled down. It all looks blurry compared to Quest2. Via PC it is ok of course. Perhaps the refresh with the new processor will fix it.

      • xyzs

        Look at a fixed spot then move your head with a circular movement, you will see what I mean.
        If I do the same with my quest, it’s much more stable, it doesnt feel like the spot shifts based on the angle of my head.
        This headset gave me a lot of nausea because of that (a tracking that is not on par is the worste).

    • I HAVE to reply to this message.

      I’m an early VR adopter and have had them in all shapes and sizes (!) BUT the Pico 4 is my current daily driver – paid £278 for it a year ago secondhand.

      Tracking – superb.

      Fitting – comfortable and no issues with facial interface. I use a larger centre band headstrap but I use that on all my headsets.

      Audio. Not an issue for me as I only ever use BT headphones.

      Weight. Balanced very well.

      Image quality. As I said, daily driver. Better than Q2 (Q3 is not a valid comparison considering research/lead times) vertical FOV is definately better as well.

      Game compatibility. Steam compatible.

      I’m WELL pleased to hear there might be a P4/5.