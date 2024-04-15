Pimax today announced two new Crystal series PC VR headsets, one of which is focused on affordability while the other pushes the envelope on resolution.

During a prerecorded presentation today, Pimax introduced the Crystal Light and Crystal Super PC VR headsets.

Pimax Crystal Light

Image courtesy Pimax

Crystal Light might sound like a diet drink, but it’s actually a more affordable version of the company’s flagship Crystal headset, which Pimax says has been “highly successful.” The company says Crystal Light is a “streamlined iteration” of the original Crystal headset, and cuts some major features to reduce the weight and price of the headset.

Most notably, Crystal Light ditches the original version’s on-board Snapdragon XR2 processor, battery, and storage, which allowed the headset to run in a standalone mode without a PC.

Crystal Light retains the same 8.3MP (2,880 × 2,880) per-eye resolution as the original headset, while dropping eye-tracking, automatic IPD adjustment, interchangeable lenses, and on-board hardware to enable compatibility with a 60GHz wireless module.

Doing so has allowed the company to drop weight by 30% and the price of the Crystal Light to $700 (compared to the original Crystal at $1,600).

While that’s a huge savings over the original, it’s the price of the headset with inside-out tracking and controllers. Those wanting the full SteamVR Tracking will need to add controllers and base stations which add another $580 or so, plus a SteamVR Tracking faceplate for the headset (currently of unknown price).

Like the original, Crystal Light has on-board audio and claimed 125° degree horizontal field-of-view.

Pimax also says the Crystal Light can be optionally equipped with mini-LEDs in its display for greater contrast via local dimming, which will raise the headset’s price to $900.

SEE ALSO
Vision Pro Deliveries Are Backordered Into March But In-store Availability Remains

Crystal Light is available for pre-order today and the company says it will start shipping next month.

Pimax Crystal Super

Pimax Crystal Super equipped with SteamVR Tracking faceplate and controllers (sold separately) | Image courtesy Pimax

For those looking for the best visual fidelity from Pimax, the Crystal Super is the company’s latest offering. It also drops some of the extraneous features of the original Crystal, like the standalone processor, but keeps some others.

The headlining features are a 14.7MP (3,840 × 3,840) per-eye resolution, optionally using QLED & mini-LED (120Hz) or micro-OLED (90Hz).

Pimax says the Crystal Super not only has greater clarity than the original Crystal thanks to the resolution boost, but also claims a “significantly bigger field-of-view.”

The exact field-of-view will depend on which of two different lens choices the buyer makes, one which will provide 50 PPD and a slightly higher field-of-view of 130° horizontal, or the other with 57 PPD with a slightly lower field-of-view (the exact FoV is not currently specified).

Unlike Crystal Light, Crystal Super will retain eye-tracking with automatic IPD adjustment and dynamic foveated rendering capabilities. It also has on-board audio.

The base model of Crystal Super with QLED display is priced at $1,800 with inside-out tracking, while the micro-OLED model is priced at $2,000. Or, you can buy both for $2,400, thanks to the Crystal Super’s ability to swap between different display modules. Controllers are sold separately.

Image courtesy Pimax

SteamVR Tracking can be added with an optional faceplate (additional pricing unknown).

Pimax says Crystal Super will ship in Q4 2024.

60GHz Wireless for the Original Crystal

Image courtesy Pimax

Pimax also showed further progress on its 60GHz “airlink” system for streaming PC VR content to the Crystal headset wirelessly. The wireless module was originally announced way back in 2021, but still hasn’t shipped.

SEE ALSO
'Stranger Things VR' Review – Artful But Boring Brand Engagement

Today the company showed the latest prototypes of the module—an impressively slim dongle—and announced a $300 price with shipping expected later this year.

The airlink module is only compatible with the original Crystal headset because the Crystal Light and Crystal Super lack the on-board hardware necessary to handle the wireless connection and processing.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Andrew Jakobs

    Yet again Pimax is making a mess of the amount of prototypes they put into the wild.

  • ViRGiN

    I love the fact that the only “company” (sponsored fully by chinese government who build their own dedicated factory for them) is the only player who actually “cares” about PCVR, and that’s only “care” because they are incapable of doing anything not relying on SteamVR library.
    All pimax products have been nothing but a joke, but there is plenty of brainwashed PCVR “users”, or “elitists” who don’t call themselves “gamers” but “simmers”.

    Can’t wait for the new shills to appear in VR space!

    • Brandiliotious

      I was anti Pimax at first, but picked up a used 8kx. At the time, it was a great headset, but mainly for sim stuff and sit down type games. Never had any issues with it and really enjoyed it…and I’ve had just about every major headset out there. It’s definitely not for everyone and Pimax have definitely had their issues rolling out products. I’m with you on the whole China thing…not crazy about that. I’ve since moved on to a Quest 3 and for the money, I just don’t think you can beat it for standalone or pcvr. I do miss the wide FOV on the 8kx though.

      • ViRGiN

        The early pimax models just brute-forced their (flawed) fov/resolution by simply making even bigger headsets. If someone was absolutetly desperate for fov, yeah these were pretty much the only options. But pimax lost its ultra wide fov long ago.
        Today they announced like 4-5 new products, meanwhile the existing products still are nowhere near complete, many never saw the light of day, and many are also abandoned. Check out the pimax “connect” frontier videos from a year or two ago.
        There is so many red flags here, but hey, this is a headset for specific kind of elitists – enthusiast/simmer.

  • Mike

    maybe they should focus on making their existing headsets work correctly before adding more. I am a crystal owner and it’s been the worst experience i have had with any product in my entire life. god help anyone who buys one of their headsets. mine still doesn’t work more than half the time I try and use it. i bought it to replace a reverb g2 that i bought 4 months before Microsoft announced they are discontinuing support for that headset in windows effectively bricking it. it’s all been enough to make me just want to give up on VR for good. and I was VR biggest supported and an enthusiast. it all just sucks now.

    • Kenny

      FWIW: Oculus and Index work great….. Every other headset I have tried had some fatal flaw.

    • Brandiliotious

      Dude, get a Quest 3 with virtual desktop. I have a Pimax 8kx and barely use it. The clarity and ease of use with the Q3 will bring you back.