OrbusVR (2019), the MMORPG for VR headsets, is shutting down, with creator Orbus Online stating it will stop sales on all platforms starting next month and shut down servers completely in April.

The studio released the news in a community update (seen below), stating that it’s pulling OrbusVR from Steam and the Horizon Store come February 10th, 2025. Servers are planned to go offline on April 6th.

Released first in Steam Early Access in 2017, OrbusVR was an ambitious project for the time, as it appealed exclusively to PC VR users—a population that wasn’t particularly ‘massive’, but very ardent in their support for the fledgling MMO.

With the birth of its full 1.0 version, OrbusVR took on the name OrbusVR: Reborn in 2019, bringing along with it a fair slice of free gameplay to get curious users hooked on the world’s overarching story, five-player dungeons, 10-player raids, enemies, jobs, and the community that supported it all.

Unlike many traditional MMOs, OrbusVR wasn’t subscription-based, but rather a one-time purchase. At launch, that was $40, however the studio since lowered the all-in price to $20 across PC VR headsets via Steam and all Meta headsets via the Horizon Store.

The studio also relied on in-world purchases for a continued revenue stream, including in-game shop with items such as mounts and cosmetic pets for sale, as well as through ‘Mini Story’ expansion packs, which included new zones, NPCs, and questlines.

Here’s the studio’s message in full: