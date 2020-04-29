Pistol Whip (2019), the VR rhythm-shooter from Cloudhead Games, has been available on Oculus Quest and SteamVR-compatible headsets since late last year. However it seems PSVR owners will soon be able to get into the stylish shooting action too.

Cloudhead hasn’t said specifically when it will arrive on PSVR this summer, however the studio says it will continue supporting the game in the months following its release on PSVR with fresh content updates, new levels, customization options, “and more to be revealed,” the studio teases in a PS blog post.

In case you haven’t heard of it before, or seen the game’s cinematic-style action, we gave Pistol Whip Road to VR’s 2019 SteamVR Game of the Year Award for good reason. It has an uncanny ability to marry rhythm and shooting, and does so with a really unique flair. It’s one of those games that inspires the flow state, where you sync up with the game and simply react; you shoot baddies on the beat and automatically move forward at a constant, frenetic clip to the punchy beats of each level.

Cloudhead has been issuing regular monthly updates since its release in November 2019 that bring new content to the game, much of it inspired by different film genres each time. This comes part and parcel with new game modes, weapons, skins, etc—all of it free.

Make sure to check out our review of Pistol Whip to find out why we gave it a really solid [8/10].