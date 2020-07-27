Pixel Ripped 1995 (2020), the ’90s nostalgia-soaked sequel to VR adventure Pixel Ripped 1989 (2018), just got a free update that’s bringing a bunch of new content to the game.

Called ‘The Ultimate Challenge’, the update is said to include new features, challenges and rewards that aims to “improve the replayability value of the base game, as well as make all of the 6 levels more diversified and adaptable to many different styles of play,” developers ARVORE say.

The update includes:

Hardcore Mode : Test your skills across all six levels in a new difficulty mode with tougher enemies and challenges!

: Test your skills across all six levels in a new difficulty mode with tougher enemies and challenges! Golden Cartridges : Find hidden collectables spread across all levels to unlock super-secret content! Rumor has it that something special might happen at the end of the game…

: Find hidden collectables spread across all levels to unlock super-secret content! Rumor has it that something special might happen at the end of the game… New Ripped Boost ability : This special move makes Dot super powerful when she gathers enough pixels and allows hardcore players and speed-runners to devise new strategies for clearing each level.

: This special move makes Dot super powerful when she gathers enough pixels and allows hardcore players and speed-runners to devise new strategies for clearing each level. Dot outfits: Unlock new armors for Dot that give bragging rights to true Pixel Ripped fans!

Unlock new armors for Dot that give bragging rights to true Pixel Ripped fans! Pixel Doors: Explore alternative routes that will only open for the best players!

Explore alternative routes that will only open for the best players! Interactive comic book: A fully original Pixel Ripped story added to David’s room.

We gave Pixel Ripped 1995 a very respectable [8.5/10] in our review earlier this year for its awesome mid-90s atmosphere and ability to serve up a variety of 16-bit and early 32-bit mini-games while maintaining a cool ‘game-within-a-game’ metanarrative. Although cartoony, it truly felt like slipping through a time portal back into 1995 (albeit as a little kid).

The Ultimate Challenge now live on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift and SteamVR platforms. ARVORE says the update is coming “soon” to PSVR.