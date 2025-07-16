PlayStation’s annual summer sale just kicked off, tossing a ton of deep discounts your way on some of the best PSVR 2 games out there.

There are a ton of great games currently on sale—available between today and July 29th—many of them PSVR 2 mainstays that should easily help you fill out your game library.

Some of our favorite PSVR 2-natives include Metro Awakening, Red Matter 2, Ancient Dungeon VR, Until You Fall, The Last ClockwinderArizona Sunshine Remake, and Arizona Sunshine 2—which range between 25%-60% off.

You can also nab a great deal on some of the best VR-supported titles too, including Gran Turismo 7, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4, and HITMAN World of Assassination—which range from 40%-75% off.

There are a ton more to paw through through over on the PlayStation Store. We rounded up the full list of PSVR 2-supported games (and some DLC) currently on offer, which you can find below:

Title Sale Price Regular Percent Off
Gran Turismo® 7 $29.39 $69.99 58%
No Man’s Sky $23.99 $59.99 60%
Resident Evil Village $9.99 $39.99 75%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 $19.99 $79.99 75%
Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition $29.99 $49.99 40%
HITMAN World of Assassination – Deluxe Edition $44.99 $99.99 55%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition $13.49 $29.99 55%
Metro Awakening $27.99 $39.99 30%
Metro Awakening + Arizona Sunshine® 2 $38.99 $59.99 35%
Tetris® Effect: Connected $19.99 $39.99 50%
Arken Age $23.99 $39.99 40%
Arizona Sunshine® Remake $17.99 $29.99 40%
Crossfire: Sierra Squad $17.99 $29.99 40%
Gun Club VR – UE Bundle $11.99 $39.99 70%
Gun Club VR – Heavy Weapons DLC $3.99 $7.99 50%
Gun Club VR: SWAT $2.39 $7.99 70%
Gun Club VR: Wild West $2.39 $7.99 70%
Arizona Sunshine® 2 Deluxe Edition $24.99 $49.99 50%
Breachers $23.99 $29.99 20%
Red Matter 2 $17.09 $29.99 43%
The 7th Guest VR $14.99 $29.99 50%
Pistol Whip PS4 & PS5 $17.99 $29.99 40%
Metal: Hellsinger VR $16.49 $29.99 45%
Metal: Hellsinger VR – Complete Edition $25.99 $39.99 35%
Metal: Hellsinger VR – Dream of the Beast $3.19 $3.99 20%
Metal: Hellsinger VR – Essential Hits Pack $7.99 $9.99 20%
Metal: Hellsinger VR – Purgatory $4.79 $5.99 20%
After the Fall® – Complete Edition $6.99 $19.99 65%
Kill It With Fire VR $3.74 $14.99 75%
Starship Troopers: Continuum $9.99 $19.99 50%
Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue $7.49 $29.99 75%
Ancient Dungeon VR $14.99 $19.99 25%
Rez Infinite $14.99 $29.99 50%
Townsmen VR $19.99 $39.99 50%
HUMANITY $14.99 $29.99 50%
Resist $19.99 $24.99 20%
House Flipper VR $10.49 $14.99 30%
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord $9.89 $29.99 67%
The Wizards: Dark Times – Brotherhood $9.99 $19.99 50%
Whitewater VR – Extreme Kayaking Adventure $13.99 $19.99 30%
The Light Brigade $14.99 $24.99 40%
Until You Fall $12.49 $24.99 50%
Not For Broadcast: VR $6.24 $24.99 75%
Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition $12.99 $19.99 35%
Sushi Ben $18.74 $24.99 25%
Dead Second $9.74 $14.99 35%
Doctor Who: The Edge of Time $9.09 $12.99 30%
Maze Theory Doctor Who Bundle $24.49 $34.99 30%
Toy Trains $2.99 $14.99 80%
Ven VR Adventure $9.99 $19.99 50%
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR $5.99 $29.99 80%
Space Explore $1.99 $9.99 80%
The Last Clockwinder $9.99 $24.99 60%
Hellsweeper VR – Deluxe Edition $13.99 $34.99 60%
Horror Adventure $1.99 $9.99 80%
A Fisherman’s Tale 2 $7.99 $19.99 60%
The Utility Room $14.24 $18.99 25%
Space Docker VR $5.79 $14.49 60%
Colossal Cave $7.49 $24.99 70%
RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE $19.49 $29.99 35%
Awesome Asteroids $3.99 $7.99 50%
Infinite Inside $9.09 $12.99 30%
Rainbow Reactor: Fusion $5.24 $14.99 65%
Drums Rock – Deluxe Edition $19.49 $29.99 35%
Captain Toonhead vs The Punks from Outer Space $15.99 $19.99 20%
Harpagun $3.99 $19.99 80%
Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition $1.99 $9.99 80%
Train Chase $1.74 $6.99 75%
Colossal Cave VR $5.99 $19.99 70%
The Murder of Sherlock Holmes $2.99 $9.99 70%
Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.