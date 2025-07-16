PlayStation’s annual summer sale just kicked off, tossing a ton of deep discounts your way on some of the best PSVR 2 games out there.
There are a ton of great games currently on sale—available between today and July 29th—many of them PSVR 2 mainstays that should easily help you fill out your game library.
Some of our favorite PSVR 2-natives include Metro Awakening, Red Matter 2, Ancient Dungeon VR, Until You Fall, The Last Clockwinder, Arizona Sunshine Remake, and Arizona Sunshine 2—which range between 25%-60% off.
You can also nab a great deal on some of the best VR-supported titles too, including Gran Turismo 7, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4, and HITMAN World of Assassination—which range from 40%-75% off.
There are a ton more to paw through through over on the PlayStation Store. We rounded up the full list of PSVR 2-supported games (and some DLC) currently on offer, which you can find below:
|Title
|Sale Price
|Regular
|Percent Off
|Gran Turismo® 7
|$29.39
|$69.99
|58%
|No Man’s Sky
|$23.99
|$59.99
|60%
|Resident Evil Village
|$9.99
|$39.99
|75%
|Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
|$19.99
|$79.99
|75%
|Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition
|$29.99
|$49.99
|40%
|HITMAN World of Assassination – Deluxe Edition
|$44.99
|$99.99
|55%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition
|$13.49
|$29.99
|55%
|Metro Awakening
|$27.99
|$39.99
|30%
|Metro Awakening + Arizona Sunshine® 2
|$38.99
|$59.99
|35%
|Tetris® Effect: Connected
|$19.99
|$39.99
|50%
|Arken Age
|$23.99
|$39.99
|40%
|Arizona Sunshine® Remake
|$17.99
|$29.99
|40%
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
|$17.99
|$29.99
|40%
|Gun Club VR – UE Bundle
|$11.99
|$39.99
|70%
|Gun Club VR – Heavy Weapons DLC
|$3.99
|$7.99
|50%
|Gun Club VR: SWAT
|$2.39
|$7.99
|70%
|Gun Club VR: Wild West
|$2.39
|$7.99
|70%
|Arizona Sunshine® 2 Deluxe Edition
|$24.99
|$49.99
|50%
|Breachers
|$23.99
|$29.99
|20%
|Red Matter 2
|$17.09
|$29.99
|43%
|The 7th Guest VR
|$14.99
|$29.99
|50%
|Pistol Whip PS4 & PS5
|$17.99
|$29.99
|40%
|Metal: Hellsinger VR
|$16.49
|$29.99
|45%
|Metal: Hellsinger VR – Complete Edition
|$25.99
|$39.99
|35%
|Metal: Hellsinger VR – Dream of the Beast
|$3.19
|$3.99
|20%
|Metal: Hellsinger VR – Essential Hits Pack
|$7.99
|$9.99
|20%
|Metal: Hellsinger VR – Purgatory
|$4.79
|$5.99
|20%
|After the Fall® – Complete Edition
|$6.99
|$19.99
|65%
|Kill It With Fire VR
|$3.74
|$14.99
|75%
|Starship Troopers: Continuum
|$9.99
|$19.99
|50%
|Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
|$7.49
|$29.99
|75%
|Ancient Dungeon VR
|$14.99
|$19.99
|25%
|Rez Infinite
|$14.99
|$29.99
|50%
|Townsmen VR
|$19.99
|$39.99
|50%
|HUMANITY
|$14.99
|$29.99
|50%
|Resist
|$19.99
|$24.99
|20%
|House Flipper VR
|$10.49
|$14.99
|30%
|Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
|$9.89
|$29.99
|67%
|The Wizards: Dark Times – Brotherhood
|$9.99
|$19.99
|50%
|Whitewater VR – Extreme Kayaking Adventure
|$13.99
|$19.99
|30%
|The Light Brigade
|$14.99
|$24.99
|40%
|Until You Fall
|$12.49
|$24.99
|50%
|Not For Broadcast: VR
|$6.24
|$24.99
|75%
|Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition
|$12.99
|$19.99
|35%
|Sushi Ben
|$18.74
|$24.99
|25%
|Dead Second
|$9.74
|$14.99
|35%
|Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
|$9.09
|$12.99
|30%
|Maze Theory Doctor Who Bundle
|$24.49
|$34.99
|30%
|Toy Trains
|$2.99
|$14.99
|80%
|Ven VR Adventure
|$9.99
|$19.99
|50%
|Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR
|$5.99
|$29.99
|80%
|Space Explore
|$1.99
|$9.99
|80%
|The Last Clockwinder
|$9.99
|$24.99
|60%
|Hellsweeper VR – Deluxe Edition
|$13.99
|$34.99
|60%
|Horror Adventure
|$1.99
|$9.99
|80%
|A Fisherman’s Tale 2
|$7.99
|$19.99
|60%
|The Utility Room
|$14.24
|$18.99
|25%
|Space Docker VR
|$5.79
|$14.49
|60%
|Colossal Cave
|$7.49
|$24.99
|70%
|RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE
|$19.49
|$29.99
|35%
|Awesome Asteroids
|$3.99
|$7.99
|50%
|Infinite Inside
|$9.09
|$12.99
|30%
|Rainbow Reactor: Fusion
|$5.24
|$14.99
|65%
|Drums Rock – Deluxe Edition
|$19.49
|$29.99
|35%
|Captain Toonhead vs The Punks from Outer Space
|$15.99
|$19.99
|20%
|Harpagun
|$3.99
|$19.99
|80%
|Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition
|$1.99
|$9.99
|80%
|Train Chase
|$1.74
|$6.99
|75%
|Colossal Cave VR
|$5.99
|$19.99
|70%
|The Murder of Sherlock Holmes
|$2.99
|$9.99
|70%