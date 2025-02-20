Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go (2016), is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia-owned Scopely to sell its gaming division.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the talks, the report maintains the companies are currently discussing a $3.5 billion acquisition price, which could conclude in the coming weeks.

This would include the transfer of Pokémon Go in addition to Niantic’s other mobile games, such as Monster Hunter Now and Pikmin Bloom.

Niantic is also known for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which attempted to replicate the success of Pokémon Go, but critically failed, forcing the company to shut down development in 2022.

Provided the sale goes through, this would leave the San Francisco-based Niantic to focus on its growing list of AR development platforms and geo-spatial mapping tools.

In May 2022, Niantic launched its Lightship Visual Positioning System, which forms an underlying 3D map of the world so AR devices can share the same frame of reference, even on massive scales.

Then, later that year, the company announced it was working with Qualcomm on a reference AR headset based on the Snapdragon AR2 platform, which at the time the company called an “outdoor AR headset.”

While Niantic hasn’t released any hardware as such, last September the company announced it was entering in a partnership with Snap to bring its AR pet simulator game Peridot to Snap’s fifth generation of Spectacles.

SEE ALSO
Mindshow Unveils Enterprise Virtual Production Suite for XR Animation, Former Hulu Executive Signs on as COO

Then, a few months later, the company released its VPS-integrated WebXR app Into The Scaniverse, which was built using Niantic Studio to let users capture real-world locations in 3D and view on Meta Quest.

Without its gaming properties, we’d expect Niantic to essentially be all-in on AR, as the company would ostensibly look to leverage VPS, Niantic Studio and Niantic Spatial Platform SDK.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • VRDeveloper

    Imagine a pokemon in AR with Meta Quest, that would be absolute gameplay, imagine now the world around you being changed by the game, and the real-time combat, apart from the fact that it would be very cringe to see people doing this on the street, it would be amazing.