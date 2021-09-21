PowerBeatsVR (2020), the high-intensity workout experience from Munich-based indie studio Five Mind Creations, is finally making its was to Oculus Quest next month, which will let you box, dodge, and squat to the beat without getting tangled up in wires … or subscriptions.
PowerBeatsVR is set to launch on Oculus Quest’s App Lab and SideQuest on October 20th.
There’s no pricing available yet, however it’s currently priced at $20 on Steam, the Oculus Store for Rift, and Viveport. That’s a one-time purchase price, as the game isn’t based around a subscription model.
Here’s a list of features coming to the Quest version:
- Over 50 Professionally Designed Workouts: Everything perfectly fits the underlying rhythm of two official music packs with 24 songs and a wide variety of music genres.
- Generator for Your Own Music: Play with any music you like and how you like it (MP3, OGG, WAV, and FLAC). Want less squatting and more dodging? Just change the settings.
- 3 Difficulties: No matter your skill or fitness level, there is a suitable challenge. Work your way up or directly launch the Expert mode and handle an insane amount of targets and obstacles.
- 4 Unique Weapons: Start with your fists and unlock further weapons (hammer, shield, and powerfist) as you play.
- Custom Playlists: Create your own playlists for extended workouts. Use the endurance mode to play without any rest between songs or try the endless mode until exhaustion.
- Easy-To-Use Editor: Get creative and create challenges from scratch within VR or modify auto-generated workouts to suit your needs.
Leaderboards: Compete with others and fight your way to the top.
- Calorie Tracking & Fitness Metrics: Check your training duration, squats, and calories you have burnt during your VR gym time. Receive real-time metrics and performance summaries that push you further.
- For Any Player Height: The game adapts all workouts to your height – whether you are 3ft (1m) or 7.2ft (2.2m) tall, you will get the same effective workout as everyone else!
- Highly Adjustable: Having knee problems? Deactivate obstacles that are too demanding. Want to experience the maximum HIIT workout? Just play with the modifiers and increase speed, required range, strength, and precision.