PowerBeatsVR (2020), the high-intensity workout experience from Munich-based indie studio Five Mind Creations, is finally making its was to Oculus Quest next month, which will let you box, dodge, and squat to the beat without getting tangled up in wires … or subscriptions.

PowerBeatsVR is set to launch on Oculus Quest’s App Lab and SideQuest on October 20th.

There’s no pricing available yet, however it’s currently priced at $20 on Steam, the Oculus Store for Rift, and Viveport. That’s a one-time purchase price, as the game isn’t based around a subscription model.

Here’s a list of features coming to the Quest version: