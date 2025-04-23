PlayStation has kicked off its big ‘Big Games, Big Deals’ promotion today, putting a massive number of PS5 and PS4 games on deep discount. While there are only a handful of PSVR 2 and PSVR games among the lot, you can still nab some pretty great games at a steal.
The sale varies by region, so make sure to check out the sales section to see whether these games are currently on discount for you.
As it is, in the US, the following games are currently on sale from today until May 7th.
PSVR 2 Games
|Game Title
|Sale Price
|Original
|
Percent Off
|Arcade Paradise VR
|$11
|$20
|45%
|cyubeVR
|$24
|$30
|20%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
|$20
|$40
|50%
|Hubris
|$12
|$30
|60%
|Phasmophobia
|$15
|$20
|25%
|Red Matter 2
|$18
|$30
|40%
|Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition
|$30
|$50
|40%
|Resident Evil Village
|$16
|$40
|60%
PSVR Games
|Game Title
|Sale Price
|Original
|
Percent Off
|Batman: Arkham VR
|$5
|$20
|75%
|Car Mechanic Simulator VR
|$10.39
|$26
|60%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
|$9.89
|$30
|67%
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|$6.59
|$20
|67%
|Dreams
|$8
|$20
|60%
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|$8
|$20
|60%
|Sniper Elite VR
|$8
|$30
|80%
Note: PlayStation’s ‘Big Games, Big Deals’ sale is valid from today until May 7th at 11:59 PM PDT (local time here).