PlayStation has kicked off its big ‘Big Games, Big Deals’ promotion today, putting a massive number of PS5 and PS4 games on deep discount. While there are only a handful of PSVR 2 and PSVR games among the lot, you can still nab some pretty great games at a steal.

The sale varies by region, so make sure to check out the sales section to see whether these games are currently on discount for you.

As it is, in the US, the following games are currently on sale from today until May 7th.

PSVR 2 Games

Game Title Sale Price Original
Percent Off
Arcade Paradise VR $11 $20 45%
cyubeVR $24 $30 20%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 $20 $40 50%
Hubris $12 $30 60%
Phasmophobia $15 $20 25%
Red Matter 2 $18 $30 40%
Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition $30 $50 40%
Resident Evil Village $16 $40 60%
SEE ALSO
PSVR 2 Holiday Sales Volume Grew Massively Year-over-year on Amazon

PSVR Games

Game Title Sale Price Original
Percent Off
Batman: Arkham VR $5 $20 75%
Car Mechanic Simulator VR $10.39 $26 60%
Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted $9.89 $30 67%
DOOM 3: VR Edition $6.59 $20 67%
Dreams $8 $20 60%
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard $8 $20 60%
Sniper Elite VR $8 $30 80%

– – — – –

Note: PlayStation’s ‘Big Games, Big Deals’ sale is valid from today until May 7th at 11:59 PM PDT (local time here).

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.