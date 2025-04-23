PlayStation has kicked off its big ‘Big Games, Big Deals’ promotion today, putting a massive number of PS5 and PS4 games on deep discount. While there are only a handful of PSVR 2 and PSVR games among the lot, you can still nab some pretty great games at a steal.

The sale varies by region, so make sure to check out the sales section to see whether these games are currently on discount for you.

As it is, in the US, the following games are currently on sale from today until May 7th.

PSVR 2 Games

PSVR Games

– – — – –